Barbecue, brews and blues for a good cause

The Swamps will be playing at the Byron Bay Brewery for a good cause.

SUNDAY April 2 sees World Autism Awareness Day and the start of "Go Blue for Autism” campaign.

The Byron Bay Brewery will begin their once a month event, "BBQ, Brews & Blues”.

All donations and awareness merchandise sold on the day will be donated to this great cause.

Local blues rockers The Swamps will be the first group to perform at the new monthly event.

The Swamps have quickly gained a reputation for a dynamic live show, with amazing prowess and a real understanding of blues rock and roll.

Consisting of the amazing guitarist/vocalist Armitage, alongside the energetic, entertaining Swanny on drums, the duo ooze charisma with their musicianship and style.

Their collection that ranges from the 50s and 60s gives the audience no choice but to quickly absorb their infectious energy and have a boogie.

Along with foot stompin' blues tunes, there will be an American style barbecue to really soak up the Sunday afternoon vibes.

Catch The Swamps as part of 'BBQ, Brews & Blues' next Sunday, April 2 from 2pm, at The Byron Bay Brewery.

Entry is Free.