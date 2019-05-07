Barbarians set to do battle with the Ballina

ON TOP: Casuarina Beach have started the season with five straight wins in the Far North Coast rugby union competition.

CASUARINA can win its sixth straight game in Far North Coast rugby union this weekend when they take on Ballina at home.

The Barbarians are now in their third year in the competition and are a big chance of playing semi-finals for the first time.

Defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville is the only other unbeaten side in the competition while Ballina is not far off the pace.

Casuarina coach Mick Hall said he was proud of his side's efforts against a top team when they beat Lennox Head 29-19 at the weekend.

The Trojans have lost a host of players and experience this year, having made it as far as the grand final last season.

The Barbarians boss said his side now had high expectations for the rest of the season.

"The team are really building momentum and confidence is high,” he said.

"While it is early days, the club has its eyes firmly set on a top-four finish.”

Two tries from Josh Harman have helped Casuarina to its fifth straight win at the weekend.

The Tweed-based side took a 10-7 lead at half-time before pulling away to a 22-12 lead midway through the second half.

Lennox Head clawed its way back to make it 22-19 in the closing stages, but it was the constant pressure of the Casuarina Beach backs that helped the team to victory.

Harman's second try close to fulltime sealed the 10-point win.