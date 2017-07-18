Barbarians vs Wallabies match to be held in Lismore

Stephen Hoiles and Jed Holloway with Lismore rugby juniors, promoting the Classic Wallabies and Barbarians rugby game that will be played at Crozier Field in October.

EXPECT to see some familiar faces when the Classic Wallabies rugby union invitational side take on the international Barbarians outfit at Lismore in October.

The Classic team will be made up of past Wallabies, Australian Sevens, Australian Under-20s and National Rugby Championship players.

Meanwhile, the Barbarians team comprises international players and will be coached by broadcaster and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones.

Former Wallabies flanker Stephen Hoiles was at Crozier Field in Lismore yesterday to promote the October clash along with Yamba product and NSW Waratahs lock Jed Holloway.

Hoiles was tight-lipped about who would be in the Classic Wallabies team but previous players include dual rugby league and rugby union international Wendell Sailor and Morgan Turinui.

"We'll have some really popular players who are still running around but not at the international level any more," Hoiles said.

"We've played in a few tournaments this year and we'll make sure we have some young guys in the team to get them some exposure, too.

"To do this game justice we have to get the whole region involved and with the help of the Waratahs we'll make sure some recognisable faces get around to the schools and clubs.

"The Classic Wallabies have never played the Barbarians before and people will know a fair few of the names in our team when we announce it."

As part of their Australian tour, The Barbarians side will play the Wallabies on October 28 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

It will be the first time the Barbarians have played in regional NSW with money raised going towards ongoing flood relief.

"After the devastation of the floods in March, this match will not only lift spirits, but will also be of great benefit to our local businesses," Lismore MP Thomas George said.

"Lismore is a passionate sporting community and I know that fans from the region will get right behind the Aussie side."

Tickets for both games will be on sale from Monday at www.visitlismore.com.au for the October 24 Lismore clash.