24°
Sport

Barbarians vs Wallabies match to be held in Lismore

Mitchell Craig | 18th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Stephen Hoiles and Jed Holloway with Lismore rugby juniors, promoting the Classic Wallabies and Barbarians rugby game that will be played at Crozier Field in October.
Stephen Hoiles and Jed Holloway with Lismore rugby juniors, promoting the Classic Wallabies and Barbarians rugby game that will be played at Crozier Field in October. Mitchell Craig

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EXPECT to see some familiar faces when the Classic Wallabies rugby union invitational side take on the international Barbarians outfit at Lismore in October.

The Classic team will be made up of past Wallabies, Australian Sevens, Australian Under-20s and National Rugby Championship players.

Meanwhile, the Barbarians team comprises international players and will be coached by broadcaster and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones.

Former Wallabies flanker Stephen Hoiles was at Crozier Field in Lismore yesterday to promote the October clash along with Yamba product and NSW Waratahs lock Jed Holloway.

Hoiles was tight-lipped about who would be in the Classic Wallabies team but previous players include dual rugby league and rugby union international Wendell Sailor and Morgan Turinui.

"We'll have some really popular players who are still running around but not at the international level any more," Hoiles said.

"We've played in a few tournaments this year and we'll make sure we have some young guys in the team to get them some exposure, too.

"To do this game justice we have to get the whole region involved and with the help of the Waratahs we'll make sure some recognisable faces get around to the schools and clubs.

"The Classic Wallabies have never played the Barbarians before and people will know a fair few of the names in our team when we announce it."

As part of their Australian tour, The Barbarians side will play the Wallabies on October 28 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

It will be the first time the Barbarians have played in regional NSW with money raised going towards ongoing flood relief.

"After the devastation of the floods in March, this match will not only lift spirits, but will also be of great benefit to our local businesses," Lismore MP Thomas George said.

"Lismore is a passionate sporting community and I know that fans from the region will get right behind the Aussie side."

Tickets for both games will be on sale from Monday at www.visitlismore.com.au for the October 24 Lismore clash.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers sport

Search for woman and child missing from North Coast

Search for woman and child missing from North Coast

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman and her child missing from the Far North Coast.

  • News

  • 18th Jul 2017 10:09 AM

Ballina airport set to soar upon approval

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport interior plan.

Ballina Byron Airport to nearly double in size

Kid accused of trespassing, smashing windows, car break in

Police generic

Juvenile arrested after two incidents in Ballina

Rail trail funding angers railway action group

Members of the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group support the reopening of the Casino to Murwillumbah rail line.

'Politicians aren't aware of the real needs of this community'

Local Partners

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange on council agenda

FIND out what is on the agenda for today's Richmond Valley council meeting.

ROADWORK: Repairs to begin on Ballina Shire roads tonight

Roadworks are taking place across the Ballina Shire form tonight.

Works on roads will be between 6.30pm and 6am.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

CONNIE JOHNSON, cancer research fundraiser, mum-of-two and founder of Love Your Sister, has entered hospice care and is “actively dying

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!