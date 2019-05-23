Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ben Barba to plead guilty to charges in Mackay

by TESS IKONOMOU
23rd May 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED  former rugby league player Ben Barba intends to plead guilty to offences after an agreement of facts was reached.

Barba was represented by his defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum via teleconferencing when the matter was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The sacked North Queensland Cowboy is charged with two counts of public nuisance relating to an alleged incident at The Ville Resort and Casino.

The incident is understood to have involved an altercation with Barba and his long-term partner Ainslie Currie.

Mr MacCallum said the prosecution and defence had reached an agreement of facts, which were previously being considered by Ms Currie.

Mr MacCallum requested Magistrate Cathy Wadley transfer the court proceedings to Mackay Magistrates Court.

Ms Wadley agreed, and adjourned the matter until May 27.

Barba will be required to appear.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
ben barba court north queensland cowboy

Top Stories

    700 students, teachers evacuated from high school

    700 students, teachers evacuated from high school

    Breaking FIRE and Rescue NSW crews were called to the school after reports of a gas leak.

    Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    premium_icon Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    Breaking One man has been airlifted to hospital

    Enjoy a free breakfast with local butchers

    premium_icon Enjoy a free breakfast with local butchers

    Whats On More than 600kg of beef and 400 loaves of bread will be consumed

    Cancer patient Millie makes three wishes

    Cancer patient Millie makes three wishes

    Community The seven-year-old was given a wish doll by a family friend