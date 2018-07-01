Menu
Ben Barba celebrates after scoring a try for St Helens against the Salford Red Devils on April 26. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Rugby League

Barba injury concern played down by St Helens coach

30th Jun 2018 12:41 PM

COACH Justin Holbrook played down worries about Ben Barba's fitness after St Helens overcame Wakefield in an exciting Super League showdown.

The runaway leaders emerged 34-30 victors against the dogged Wildcats but the withdrawal of player-of-the-year favourite Barba with a knee problem caused some concern.

However, coach Holbrook was taking a positive outlook about the NRL's 2012 Dally M Medal winner.

"Ben Barba copped a knock on his knee but hopefully he'll be OK," the coach said of his fellow Australian.

"I'm really happy to win that game.

"We hung in there after giving Wakefield a lot of ball. In the first half we were in complete control and should have been even further in front."

Saints had their England quartet in their side, fresh from their exploits in beating New Zealand in Denver less than a week ago.

"It was a real good game and the effort from the lads who were in England duty was huge and they were all fantastic especially James Roby and Jonny Lomax," Holbrook said.

- PA

ben barba dally m james roby jonny lomax justin holbrook nrl st helens super league wakefield
