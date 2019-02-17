'Bar right in the mix for cricket finals

Abe Crawford bowling for Tintenbar-East Ballina in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. The all-rounder has had more support with the ball this season as the 'Bar attempts to make the semi-finals for a seventh consecutive season.

Abe Crawford bowling for Tintenbar-East Ballina in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. The all-rounder has had more support with the ball this season as the 'Bar attempts to make the semi-finals for a seventh consecutive season. Ursula Bentley

TINTENBAR-East Ballina is a step closer to a seventh straight semi-final after a win over Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, on Saturday.

They have advanced to the final only once in that time, when they lost to Cudgen in 2013.

The 'Bar were light on with bowlers last season and all-rounder Abe Crawford bowled himself to a standstill in a semi-final loss to Pottsville.

They look to have more variety this season with all-rounder Cameron Daniels, young quick Jesse Barnwell and opening bowler Steve Leahy among the wicket-takers on Saturday.

Leahy took three wickets against Brothers and has now taken 30 wickets this season while Barnwell knocked over opening batsmen Brad Cleaver and Ash Simes.

Brothers needed to bat well to keep their season alive and they looked settled when Henry Harris and Damien Vidler combined for a third-wicket partnership.

However, they lost both in quick succession to be 4-64 chasing 274.

When Leahy claimed his third wicket Brothers were 7-98 before tailenders Jordan Salkeld (32) and Daniel Hamshaw (22) provided some resistance. They were eventually bowled out for 174.

In other games, the Casino Cavaliers salvaged a draw against competition leaders Lennox Head at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

The Cavaliers struggled early at 2-12 chasing 252 before promising junior Charles Mitchell steadied the ship from opening bat.

He spent nearly four hours at the crease, facing 143 balls for a patient 65 as the wickets fell around him.

Casino looked gone at 8-162 when Rob Mison was run out for 21.

But brothers Joe and Tom Carlton combined to face almost 50 balls each in a last- wicket stand to get their team through to stumps at 9-181.

Elsewhere, Cudgen quick James Julius finished with a 10-wicket haul in an outright win over Alstonville at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

He took 5-25 when they bowled out Alstonville for 115 in the first innings and 5-26 on Saturday when they were dismissed for 80 in the second.

Opening batsman Caleb Ziebell scored 41 not out with Cudgen needing just 15 overs to chase down the remaining runs after declaring at 3-142 in its first innings.

And Pottsville opening bats- man Jamie Bennett scored 102 not out when his side cruised to a win over Murwillumbah at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Bennett, originally from Casino, has batted well this season since handing the captaincy over to Jayden Hoare after several years in the top job.

Pottsville declared at 7-248 after bowling Murwillumbah out for 189 and the visitors finished 2-15 in their second innings at stumps.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v MARIST BROTHERS

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings 274

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, c - b Barnwell2

B Cleaver, c - b Barnwell9

H Harris, c - b Bordin24

D Vidler, st Johnstone b Bordin24

S Rose, b Leahy12

T Fiedler, lbw Leahy3

Z Thomas, c - b Leahy17

J Seiffert, b Watkins6

D Hamshaw, c - b Daniels22

J Salkeld, c - b Warburton32

J Fennamore, not out9

Sundries10

TOTAL174

Fall: 3 15 61 64 70 97 98 105 153 174.

Tintenbar-East Ballina won on the first innings.

CASINO CAVALIERS

v LENNOX HEAD

(at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino)

Casino Cavaliers won the toss

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings 251

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

M Bradshaw, c and b Cronin9

C Mitchell, c T Fisher b Maladay65

L McCabe, c Lindsay b Maladay2

T Martin, run out16

A Shields, b Murphy10

S Dietrich, c Asser b Lindsay19

R Mison, run out21

N Ensby, b Murphy16

A Nowlan, c T Fisher b Burvill7

T Carlton, not out9

J Carlton, not out3

Sundries5

TOTAL9-181

Fall: 9 12 41 61 102 144 161 162 175.

Bowling: C Maladay 16-2-49-2, O Cronin 15-4-28-1, T Murphy 17.1-3-36-2, T Fisher 12-4-22-0, A Lindsay 11-1-44-1, T Burvill 5-4-1-1.

Match drawn.

ALSTONVILLE v CUDGEN

(at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar)

Alstonville won the toss

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings 115

CUDGEN 1st innings 3-142 (declared)

ALSTONVILLE 2nd innings:

B Gwilliam, lbw Connor Ziebell1

K Yager, c Gray b Julius4

F Campey, c Gray b Williams10

D Campey, b Julius7

A Lindsay, c Gray b Weir12

A Vanderdonk, c King b Weir2

C Duley, c J Wilson b Julius1

J McNally, c Williams b King27

T Irwin, c Williams b Julius11

B Henderson, b Julius0

S Wright, not out1

Sundries4

TOTAL80

Fall: 8 8 20 37 37 39 40 63 65 80.

Bowling: Connor Ziebell 8-4-13-1, J Julius 14-3-26-5, D King 5-2-12-1, J Weir 7-1-13-2, A Williams 1-0-2-1, A Kershler 3-1-10-0.

CUDGEN 2nd innings:

T Spencer, c Gwilliam b F Campey10

Caleb Ziebell, not out41

Connor Ziebell, lbw Vanderdonk6

J Weir, not out0

Sundries1

TOTAL2-58

Fall: 19 44.

Cudgen won outright.

POTTSVILLE v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings 189

POTTSVILLE 1st innings:

J Hoare, c Champley b Agius14

A Rogers, retired not out27

J Bennett, not out102

A Laycock, c - b Brooks1

L Manning, st Agius b Brooks22

J Tripp, st Agius b Brooks7

S Syed, c - b Peenz24

J Allan, c Ewing b Brooks11

O Bone, run out4

B Wirth, not out24

Sundries12

TOTAL7-248

Fall: 27 95 103 130 141 204 217.

Bowling: A Melville 14-4-45-0, J Agius 3-0-28-1, W Chapples 6-0-29-0, S Morgan 3-0-15-0, D Brooks 22-4-56-4, S Ewing 5-1-13-0, B Champley 2-0-11-0, A Peenz 2-0-24-1, Z Vickers 1-0-7-0, V Quigley 1-0-13-0, A Burnett 1-0-5-0.

MURWILLUMBAH 2nd innings:

Z Vickers, b Syed0

D Brooks, not out5

A Peenz, lbw Syed0

V Quigley, not out10

Sundries0

TOTAL2-15

Fall: 3 3.

Bowling: S Syed 6-3-9-2, B Engler 3-1-3-0, O Bone 2-1-3-0, J Hoare 1-1-0-0.

Pottsville won on the first innings.

Next round is set down for February 23 and March 2.