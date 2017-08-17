29°
Daily bar reports ban 'a storm in a teacup'

Alison Paterson
| 17th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Marine Rescue Tower in Ballina.
Marine Rescue Tower in Ballina.

REPORTS of the cessation of the daily bar reports from Northern Rivers Marine Rescue units is a storm in a teacup.

According to Marine Rescue New South Wales Deputy Commissioner Dean Storey, reports the organisation which has more than 35,000 volunteers whom maintain a marine radio safety net, monitoring traffic along the NSW coastline around the clock, to not give out its respected bar reports, is rubbish.

Deputy Commissioner Storey said units routinely provided information on bar conditions, including tides, swell, wind and prevailing weather conditions.

"Our units provide this information to the boating public based on reports from the Bureau of Meteorology and the members' observations if they have a view of the bar," he said.

"This hasn't changed and won't change, it's a vital part of our commitment to helping boaters stay safe on the water."

Deputy Commissioner said with the aim of strengthening their service to the public, MRNSW is currently assessing their communications to the public.

"We are currently reviewing the bar crossing messaging our units give boaters to ensure we provide the best information we can in order to assist boaters to decide whether it is safe to head out to open waters," he said.

"Ultimately, it's the skipper's responsibility to assess the risk of a bar crossing, so ensuring they are provided with up-to-date and easy to understand information is important. The key thing to remember is always 'if in doubt, don't go out'.

MRNSW volunteers do an important job and are recognised for their marine knowledge, courage and community service with their dedication to helping boaters stay safe on NSW waterways.

But Deputy Commissioner Storey said they can't advise a boater that it is safe to cross a bar or provide a perceived guarantee of safety.

"However, as bars are inherently hazardous, boaters have different skill levels and experience and conditions can change rapidly," he said.

"Boaters should always ensure everyone on board is wearing a life-jacket and Log On with Marine Rescue NSW."

He said web cameras also provide live footage of more than 40 coastal bars.

When crossing bars, skippers should:

  • Check the weather forecast, sea conditions and tides - observe the bar from land prior if able.
  • Check live footage if a web cam is set up at the bar
  • Log On with Marine Rescue via VHF Ch16 or with the free MarineRescue App
  • Exercise caution at all times - even on calm days
  • Ensure all passengers on board are wearing life-jackets
  • Remember that conditions may have changed by the time you return
  • If in doubt, don't go out.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  marien rescue nsw marine rescue ballina northern rivers bar report northern rivers marine rescue

