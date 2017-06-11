Banned from Woolies after stealing cheese, milk

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been banned from Woolworths supermarket Byron Bay after he was caught stealing from the store on Friday night.

About 6.10pm, police were called to Woolworths on Jonson St Byron Bay when a man was seen walking around the store drinking milk he had no paid for.

The man left the store without making any attempt to pay for the item.

Tweed-Byron Local Area Command police were called.

They searched the man and located "a wheel of cheese in his pocket" that had also not been paid for.

The man was issued with a notice, banning him from the Woolworths Supermarket for 12 months.

