Banned: Teacher’s shocking sex acts with student

Warning: Graphic content

A QUEENSLAND teacher who had a violent sadomasochistic, sexual relationship with a teenage student has been banned from working in schools for eight years.

The level of violence and abusive material sent to the 17-year-old girl was among the worst level of offending, the Queensland Civil and AdministrativeTribunal found.

It imposed the maximum eight-year teaching ban on the man, and he will need approval from a psychologist before returning to the education sector.

The relationship between the English teacher and a girl 20 years his junior started when he was directing the 17-year-old in a school play in October 2008.

After rehearsals ran late, he drove the Year 12 student home and kissed her on the lips.

They conspired to hide their relationship after rumours almost ended it. But an investigation by the school principal found no evidence of physical or sexual impropriety, leaving the teacher free to pursue the girl.

The pair set up secret email accounts that the teacher used to send pornographic and sometimes violent sexual images to the teen.

Their sexual relationship continued and became increasingly violent after her graduation.

The tribunal was told the teacher used sadomasochistic sex toys on the girl and at one stage engaged in "rough sex" while she sobbed.

"During this incident, the teacher continued to have sex with the relevant former student despite her crying, and she subsequently sustained vaginal bleeding, a swollen lip and bruises to her arms," the tribunal was told.

She suffered a nervous breakdown in 2015, engaged in therapy and reported the relationship to police.

The tribunal's recent decision found the teacher had manipulated the student, knowing she desperately wanted to become an actor.

"He played on her youth, family circumstances, and lack of life experience, and therefore her vulnerability," the judgment states.

"This behaviour falls well below the standard generally expected of a teacher by the community, and by members of the teaching profession."

The teacher did not oppose the order.