Four-wheel-drives on Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head on Sunday.
News

BANNED: No 4WDs allowed on popular Ballina Shire beaches

Rebecca Fist
by
7th Apr 2020 12:33 PM
TWO popular beaches have been closed to four-wheel drives after consultation with senior police officers.

>>> Queenslanders invade Lennox Head beach

Ballina Shire Council has decided local beaches and car parks will remain open, but 4WD beach access has been closed to Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head and South Ballina because "recreational four-wheel driving is a non-essential activity".

The access will remain closed until further notice.

This decision was made in consultation with Ballina Shire Council, Richmond Valley Council, NSW Police, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Crown Lands.

Mayor David Wright confirmed beaches and car parks will remain open to "support many of our community members wanting to exercise and stay active during this challenging time".

Residents visiting the beach can exercise (walk, swim, surf, run or fish), as long as they comply with social distancing requirements.

Other typical beach activities, such as sunbaking, are not allowed.

"We will continue to work with NSW Police to monitor beach activity to ensure compliance with the social distancing requirements," Cr Wright said.

Ballina Shire Council would also like to remind potential Ballina Shire visitors that non-essential travel, including holiday visitation, is not allowed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

