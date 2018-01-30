Menu
Banned for 984 years, but caught driving again

A 52-YEAR-old Evans Head man who was disqualified from driving for the next 984 years has been caught behind the wheel again.
JASMINE BURKE
by

Police will allege that on Sunday evening police were performing stationary breath testing at Dungarubba when a vehicle was seen to stop in the middle of the road.

The man failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

Checks on his licence revealed he is disqualified until December 3002 for numerous offences including multiple DUIs.

He provided a breath sample that placed him in the mid range.

The Evans Head man was charged with mid range drink driving (second-plus offence) and driving while disqualified (second-plus offence).

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.

