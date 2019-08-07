Banned driver caught in unregistered car, fails drug test

CRIME PATROL A traffic stop on Centre St in Casino by police revealed a man barred from driving until 2029 was behind the wheel of unregistered and uninsured car.

CRIME PATROL A traffic stop on Centre St in Casino by police revealed a man barred from driving until 2029 was behind the wheel of unregistered and uninsured car. Susanna Freymark

A MAN disqualified from driving until 2029 was found behind the wheel of car with no number plates last night.

Casino police will allege that at 9.10pm on Tuesday they saw a car driving along Centre Street with no number plates attached.

While the driver produced a numberplate which he stated belonged to the car, a check by officers showed the plate belonged to a South Australian box trailer.

Checks on the vehicle in Centre St revealed it was unregistered and uninsured.

Police then could not help but notice 25 grams of cannabis in the car.

When the driver then produced another person's drivers licence, stating it belonged to him, a check on his licence revealed he is disqualified from driving until March 2029.

Police said the man then failed a roadside drug test.

He was taken to Casino Police station where he was charged with a number of offences and a further charge may be laid once the results of his drug analysis are known.

The man was granted conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court in September.

In a separate incident, a search warrant executed in Alstonville yesterday saw a teenager charged with larceny and other offences.

Police will allege that at at 1.15am on August 3, a 19-year-old Alstonville man entered a residential property on Main Street.

When he took off his own shoes and stole a pair of shoes that had been left on the porch, the incident was captured on CCTV.

Yesterday when police executed a search warrant at Elliott Avenue they located cannabis which they will contend belongs to the 19-year-old.

More cannabis and cannabis seeds were located at another location in the house, and police expect to lay charges against another resident of the house in the near future.

The 19-year-old has been charged with Larceny, Enter Enclosed Lands and Possess Prohibited Drug.

Police took DNA and fingerprints from the accused, which will be use for comparison to other offences.

He was released on strict conditional bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court in September