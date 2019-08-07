Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME PATROL A traffic stop on Centre St in Casino by police revealed a man barred from driving until 2029 was behind the wheel of unregistered and uninsured car.
CRIME PATROL A traffic stop on Centre St in Casino by police revealed a man barred from driving until 2029 was behind the wheel of unregistered and uninsured car. Susanna Freymark
Crime

Banned driver caught in unregistered car, fails drug test

Alison Paterson
by
7th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN disqualified from driving until 2029 was found behind the wheel of car with no number plates last night.

Casino police will allege that at 9.10pm on Tuesday they saw a car driving along Centre Street with no number plates attached.

While the driver produced a numberplate which he stated belonged to the car, a check by officers showed the plate belonged to a South Australian box trailer.

Checks on the vehicle in Centre St revealed it was unregistered and uninsured.

Police then could not help but notice 25 grams of cannabis in the car.

When the driver then produced another person's drivers licence, stating it belonged to him, a check on his licence revealed he is disqualified from driving until March 2029.

Police said the man then failed a roadside drug test.

He was taken to Casino Police station where he was charged with a number of offences and a further charge may be laid once the results of his drug analysis are known.

The man was granted conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court in September.

In a separate incident, a search warrant executed in Alstonville yesterday saw a teenager charged with larceny and other offences.

Police will allege that at at 1.15am on August 3, a 19-year-old Alstonville man entered a residential property on Main Street.

When he took off his own shoes and stole a pair of shoes that had been left on the porch, the incident was captured on CCTV.

Yesterday when police executed a search warrant at Elliott Avenue they located cannabis which they will contend belongs to the 19-year-old.

More cannabis and cannabis seeds were located at another location in the house, and police expect to lay charges against another resident of the house in the near future.

The 19-year-old has been charged with Larceny, Enter Enclosed Lands and Possess Prohibited Drug.

Police took DNA and fingerprints from the accused, which will be use for comparison to other offences.

He was released on strict conditional bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court in September

alstonville casino cctv crime drugs richmond police district shoe theft
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    premium_icon Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    Offbeat THE Casino Rescue Squad said the cow fell down a 20m embankment and got stuck in a metre of mud in the river.

    Ballina man's painful memories of life under Nazis

    premium_icon Ballina man's painful memories of life under Nazis

    News Kurt Schrofler was a young boy in Austria during WW2

    How many people will be coming to Falls Byron Bay?

    premium_icon How many people will be coming to Falls Byron Bay?

    Music Tickets go for sale next week, but how many will they be?

    • 7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
    Baggaley co-accused in court over 600kg cocaine haul

    Baggaley co-accused in court over 600kg cocaine haul

    Crime Boat driver believed he was transporting cannabis