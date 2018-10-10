Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today reveal a new Morrison Government Drought Finance Taskforce with the banks and the National Farmers’ Federation that will also fast-track infrastructure projects and grants for struggling towns. Picture: AAP/James Ross
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today reveal a new Morrison Government Drought Finance Taskforce with the banks and the National Farmers’ Federation that will also fast-track infrastructure projects and grants for struggling towns. Picture: AAP/James Ross
Money

Banks cut drought-hit regions some slack

by Renee Viellaris
10th Oct 2018 5:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Big Four banks are planning to give small businesses in drought-declared areas a holiday from credit card and mortgage repayments.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today reveal a new Morrison Government Drought Finance Taskforce with the banks and the National Farmers' Federation that will also fast-track infrastructure projects and grants for struggling towns.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said that like farmers, small businesses in rural and regional towns were too at the mercy of drought.

Banks will provide real-time data to show spikes in defaults or mortgage stress, which will allow the Government to help provide financial life support for business and towns.

While banks already pause credit card and mortgage repayments for farmers in drought-declared areas - about 60 per cent of Queensland is in drought - it is understood this could be extended to mum-and-dad businesses.

The Government is ramping up its efforts amid the Weather Bureau's recent projection that most of mainland Australia was likely to be drier than average. Drought-affected areas are less likely to see significant respite in the coming months.

Drought Envoy Barnaby Joyce said bank interest rates were still too high.

"Even after it rains (banks need to know) there's no cash flow until you can turn grass into protein or paddock into grain,'' Mr Joyce said.

He said the Government's Regional Investment Corporation was also open to farmers who needed concessional loans but there needed to be help for contractors working in drought areas.

Mr Frydenberg, who will chair the taskforce, said it would help keep local economies strong and help relieve stress for families.

Related Items

banks drought editors picks money regions small businesses

Top Stories

    Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    premium_icon Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    Business SOME workers are owed three weeks' wages in a situation that has been described as a "disgrace".

    It's the 128th anniversary of the first Casino Show

    premium_icon It's the 128th anniversary of the first Casino Show

    Whats On "It's like a shop window for the district"

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Weather More rain is on the radar for the Northern Rivers

    'Fatal to fish': Most acidic waterway found in NSW

    premium_icon 'Fatal to fish': Most acidic waterway found in NSW

    Environment Water, almost as acidic lemon juice flowing into waterway

    Local Partners