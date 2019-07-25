Historic former bank is a steal

The Bankhouse in Mallanganee is for sale.

The Bankhouse in Mallanganee is for sale. Susanna Freymark

FANCY your own secure vault in your living room?

For four years Susana Richardson sold art and antiques from the 1923 former English Scottish and Australia Bank in Mallanganee.

The 400sqm house is solid and renovated without being over modernised.

"It has its original character," Ms Richardson said.

Her vintage furniture and original Australian art work adorns the house and highlights the hoop pine floorboards and red cedar features throughout the bank building.

The Bankhouse in Mallanganee. Susanna Freymark

Ms Richardson reluctantly decided to close the business because of the effects of the drought.

"Farmers were spending money on feed," Ms Richardson, who still lives in Mallanganee, said.

Mallanganee is a village with a pub, general store, community hall where weekly yoga and line dancing classes are held and Little Cambridge cafe is just up the road. Close to two National Parks, Mallanganee offers the rural lifestyle in spades.

The interior of the Bankhouse in Mallanangee.

The Bankhouse would be ideal for a family and for someone wanting to run a business from home, Ms Richardson said.

"A furniture restorer, leather worker or maybe someone could open a restaurant," she said.

The Bankhouse in Mallanangee is for sale. Susanna Freymark

The Bankhouse has high ceilings and abundant space and could fulfil the dreams of someone with drive and imagination who wants to live in this beautiful, historical home in this small community.

Ms Richardson is leaving the "massive" original bank sign in the house and is negotiable about the vintage furniture.

All this for $380,000.

The wide veranda at the Bankhouse in Mallanangee. Susanna Freymark

Currently she runs the Bankhouse as an Air BnB and is fully booked out until September.

Visitors love the peace of the village and sitting on the wide verandas to watch the wallabies, water dragons and bird life in Mallanganee, she said.