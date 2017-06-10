17°
News

Banker and dairy farmer establishes family in Alstonville

Samantha Elley
| 10th Jun 2017 7:07 AM Updated: 7:07 AM
The final resting place of William Henry Elvery, an established name in the Alstonville district.
The final resting place of William Henry Elvery, an established name in the Alstonville district. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TUCKED away under the camellia trees of Alstonville cemetery in the Presbyterian section, lies William Henry Elvery.

He was born in Kent, England to William and Mary Ratcliffe and became a draper's assistant as a young man.

Ready to expand his horizons he migrated to Australia, ending up in Victoria where he met his bride Maria Davies.

They were married in 1861 and shortly after moved to Tasmania where their first child, Charles Frederick, was born.

William was trained as a banker's clerk and continued this work as his family grew.

The Elverys moved to New Zealand where tragedy struck when Maria died at the young age of 44 years old.

She was buried in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Avonside, Christchurch Canterbury.

With his family now of seven children (five sons and two daughters) William decided to head back to Victoria after the bank he was working for went broke.

After owning an orchard for a while in Melbourne he finally moved to Alstonville where he took up land of 80 acres on virgin scrub and the family established a dairy farm.

William also took on work auditing books for the Spring Hill butter factory.

He was very active in the fledgeling Alstonville Presbyterian Church.

As his children grew throughout the area, the name Elvery became enmeshed in the history of Alstonville.

William reached the fine old age of 78 years old before succumbing to poor health.

He died at his son Charles' home on Tuesday, September 27, 1910 and in his memory the Presbyterian Sunday School picnic planned for the same week, was postponed to a later date.

References

  • Marriage William Henry Elvery and Maria Louisa Davies, Births, Deaths, Marriages Victoria, www.bdm.vic.gov.au, Reg #849, Accessed June 8, 2017.
  • 'Maria Louisa Elvery', Billion Graves, billiongraves.com, Accessed June 8, 2017.
  • 'William Henry Elvery', www.geni.com, Accessed June 8, 2017.
  • 'Road Naming', memo by Kate Gahan, Ballina Shire Council Heritage Officer, Notice of Ordinary Meeting, Ballina Shire Council, Thursday, December 2009.
  • 'Death of Mr W. H. Elvery, Northern Star, Wednesday, September 28, 1910, Page 5.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville cemetery presbyterian tales from the grave william henry elvery

Severe weather and flood warning issued for Northern Rivers

Severe weather and flood warning issued for Northern Rivers

SES immobilising out-of-area resources and expecting up to 300ml over the next 48-hours.

Healthy foods at hospitals in a bid to minimise obesity

TOO SWEET: The State Government's push for a ban on soft drink sales in a move to combat growing rates of childhood obesity. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

One in two adults in NSW are overweight or obese

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Junior firefighters show they are hot stuff at safety training

HOT STUFF: When 16 children from Northern rivers Day Care visited the Casino Fire Centre, their fire safety session included looking over a fire truck. Steve Garbutt from Whyrallah Fire Brigade and NRDC educator Revea watch the youngsters.

Youngsters learn all about fire safety

Local Partners

Highway work on hold for long weekend

WORK halted to ease travel delays.

Union issues safety concern over electricity service trucks

OVERWEIGHT: An Essential Energy borer truck fitted with a crane used to dig holes and lift new power poles into position was found to exceed the legal safe weight limit for its front axle while being checked on a public weighbridge.

Energy company makes light over heavy trucks safety

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

12 things to do this week

GOLDEN GIRL: Manager of Lazybones Tracy Whitaker was sitting pretty at last year's Old and Gold Festival at Brunswick Heads.

From Old and Gold to the Very Hungry Catterpillar

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

AN Aussie filmmaker prompted outrage when he likened the Southern Cross to the Swastika. He says the comparison is spot-on

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

WATCH: Look inside the ACO Virtual

The Australian Chamber Orchestra's interactive installation, ACO Virtual is coming to Lismore.

Schools will get to try out the interactive technology today

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Tuckombil - &quot;the Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

SNEAK PREVIEW - this Rare & Endangered Property - now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,800,000

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!