Banker and dairy farmer establishes family in Alstonville

The final resting place of William Henry Elvery, an established name in the Alstonville district.

TUCKED away under the camellia trees of Alstonville cemetery in the Presbyterian section, lies William Henry Elvery.

He was born in Kent, England to William and Mary Ratcliffe and became a draper's assistant as a young man.

Ready to expand his horizons he migrated to Australia, ending up in Victoria where he met his bride Maria Davies.

They were married in 1861 and shortly after moved to Tasmania where their first child, Charles Frederick, was born.

William was trained as a banker's clerk and continued this work as his family grew.

The Elverys moved to New Zealand where tragedy struck when Maria died at the young age of 44 years old.

She was buried in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Avonside, Christchurch Canterbury.

With his family now of seven children (five sons and two daughters) William decided to head back to Victoria after the bank he was working for went broke.

After owning an orchard for a while in Melbourne he finally moved to Alstonville where he took up land of 80 acres on virgin scrub and the family established a dairy farm.

William also took on work auditing books for the Spring Hill butter factory.

He was very active in the fledgeling Alstonville Presbyterian Church.

As his children grew throughout the area, the name Elvery became enmeshed in the history of Alstonville.

William reached the fine old age of 78 years old before succumbing to poor health.

He died at his son Charles' home on Tuesday, September 27, 1910 and in his memory the Presbyterian Sunday School picnic planned for the same week, was postponed to a later date.

