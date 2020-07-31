Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Bank robber faces court after pleading guilty

Aisling Brennan
31st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded guilty to robbing a Ballina bank in 2017.

James David Vinall appeared via video link in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to robbery.

Vinall committed the robbery at a River St bank in Ballina on January 11, 2017, where he demanded money from the teller, who handed over the cash.

Police had alleged Vinall had wielded a blood-filled syringe while demanding the money before he fled.

However, two charges of armed robbery with an offensive weapon and demanding property with menace with the intent to steal were withdrawn.

Vinall was committed to the Lismore District Court for sentencing on August 31.

ballina crime bank robbery lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        165 recommendations to prevent bushfire disasters

        premium_icon 165 recommendations to prevent bushfire disasters

        News ”WE MUST have action on climate change; as the world warms, the disasters are going to get worse.”

        Brand new wine bar opens tonight

        premium_icon Brand new wine bar opens tonight

        News It's tucked away in the Back Alley in Lismore, and we can't wait

        Macadamia Castle program that’s a win-win for parents, kids

        premium_icon Macadamia Castle program that’s a win-win for parents, kids

        News THIS program has been wildly popular, and could foster the next generation of...

        Prison murder accused expected to face trial

        premium_icon Prison murder accused expected to face trial

        Crime POLICE will allege he killed the Ballina man in a Northern NSW remand centre in...