Commonwealth Bank Hervey Bay Branch staff (back) Kaine Jabocs, Judy Shonhan, Kylie Edwards, (front) Renee Walmsley, Kerrie Vandersee, Sarah Felton, Anj Currie, Helen Flynn and Kylee McInerney. Contributed
News

Bank hosts pyjama day to help kids in need

Annie Perets
by
23rd Jul 2018 5:30 PM

IF YOU popped into the Commonwealth Bank's Hervey Bay branch last Friday, you would have been helped by staff in avocado-themed pyjamas.

No, it was not because they are all sleepyheads who forgot to change into their work gear that morning, but instead it was a fundraising event for The Pyjama Foundation, which helps foster kids.

Pyjama Day is a national event on the Commonwealth Bank calendar, with branches throughout Queensland taking part.

The Pyjama Foundation offers a one-on-one mentoring program to children in foster care who desperately need assistance with reading, writing and building confidence.

There are more than 51,000 Australian children living in foster care, and research shows that 75 per cent of children in care do not finish school.

Staff encouraged local residents to put on their slippers, come into the branch and join in the fun on the day.

Hervey Bay branch manager Anj Curri said it was an opportunity for staff to make a difference to the lives of others.

"The Commonwealth Bank Hervey Bay team is delighted to support this amazing foundation and the work they do with kids in foster care," Ms Curri said.

"If that means we can stay in our PJs all day - even better.

"We hope the local community gets behind this great cause by coming into the branch, buying a pen and making a donation."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

