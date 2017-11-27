Bank celebrates reopening with a gift to Lismore

THE newly refurbished Westpac on Molesworth Street is finally open almost eight months after the Lismore flood.

Following extensive damage from the floods earlier in the year, the branch has been rebuilt as a new and improved high-tech store which offers a modern layout and better 24/7 banking service.

Bank Manager Luke Pirlo said this new 24/7 was a first for the North Coast of NSW.

"Having this 24/7 service open and ready to rock and roll is awesome, especially for our business clients.

"If you want to pull some money out, change your coin over, do a business deposit, you can do that a 12 o'clock at night, it doesn't have to be between 9:30am to 5pm anymore, it is really cool.”

Mr Pirlo said the Lismore branch wasn't even on the scope to get a makeover, however due to devastating circumstances the bank certainly benefited.

To mark its official opening the branch will be giving away $65,000 in grants to assist the region to rebuild and foster community well-being.

"We have seen and felt the effects of a challenging year for Lismore, and feel a duty of care to help the community recover, particularly local organisations who provide much needed services to the community,” Mr Pirlo said.

Four local organisations will be presented grants at the official opening on Monday December 4.

$10,000 to Social Futures

$10,000 to Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

$10,000 to Lismore Helping Hands

$25,000 for Workers Soccer - who lost all their sporting equipment as a result of the floods

$10,000 will also be awarded to Mental Health Support Group as part of Westpac Foundation's 200 Community Grants program in recognition of the treatment and support they provide to patients with mental health problems.

Mr Pirlo invites all customers and clients to come down and check out the new facilities the Lismore bank has to offer.