Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ECONOMY BRISBANE
ECONOMY BRISBANE
News

Bank announces operational changes at three locations

Javier Encalada
31st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATIONAL Australia Bank has revealed 114 of its smaller regional banks will have their operating times drastically wound back, affecting three Northern Rivers branches.

Mullumbimby, Kyogle and Tenterfield are the Northern NSW branches affected.

NAB branches will close down shut at 12.30pm instead of sometime between 1.30pm and 5pm.

The changes will begin from Monday, August 17.

NAB’s group executive of personal banking Rachel Slade said the staff at these branches will instead be deployed to NAB’s call centre or work on the bank’s online chat service.

Ms Slade said the bank was “hoping to keep regional and rural branches open until at least January next year”.

It is unclear whether NAB will go one step further and shut branches.

Ms Slade said the way customers were interacting with their banks was significantly changing.

“Our branches continue to be a really important part of many local communities especially for local businesses,” she said.

“Nobody is losing their jobs as a result of these reduced hours.”

NAB branches open at 9.30am on weekdays but their operating times vary depending on location with some branches open between three and five days a week.

The move was been made as a result of more customers moving to digital banking options, spurred on during the pandemic.

banking news kyogle mullumbimby nab national australia bank northern rivers business news tenterfield news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of biting cop’s ear set to go to trial

        premium_icon Man accused of biting cop’s ear set to go to trial

        News ***WARNING: GRAPHIC*** Lismore man is accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police officer.

        Bank robber faces court after pleading guilty

        premium_icon Bank robber faces court after pleading guilty

        News THE man entered a Ballina bank and demanded cash from the teller.

        Saving one of Ballina’s historic treasures

        premium_icon Saving one of Ballina’s historic treasures

        News IT’S one of Australia’s most historically significant vessels