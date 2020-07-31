Bank announces operational changes at three locations

NATIONAL Australia Bank has revealed 114 of its smaller regional banks will have their operating times drastically wound back, affecting three Northern Rivers branches.

Mullumbimby, Kyogle and Tenterfield are the Northern NSW branches affected.

NAB branches will close down shut at 12.30pm instead of sometime between 1.30pm and 5pm.

The changes will begin from Monday, August 17.

NAB’s group executive of personal banking Rachel Slade said the staff at these branches will instead be deployed to NAB’s call centre or work on the bank’s online chat service.

Ms Slade said the bank was “hoping to keep regional and rural branches open until at least January next year”.

It is unclear whether NAB will go one step further and shut branches.

Ms Slade said the way customers were interacting with their banks was significantly changing.

“Our branches continue to be a really important part of many local communities especially for local businesses,” she said.

“Nobody is losing their jobs as a result of these reduced hours.”

NAB branches open at 9.30am on weekdays but their operating times vary depending on location with some branches open between three and five days a week.

The move was been made as a result of more customers moving to digital banking options, spurred on during the pandemic.