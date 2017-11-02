News

Bangalow's new musical and all that jazz

Some of the cast from Bangalow Theatre Co. performing Chicago.
Some of the cast from Bangalow Theatre Co. performing Chicago. Brad Sawatzki

"WE ARE aiming for one audience gasp per show as a minimum,” Chicago producer Adrienne Lester laughed.

"It is shaping up to be an amazing production.”

The public will soon have the chance to experience and enjoy the talent of the Bangalow Theatre Co. as they present their third production.

"This town and this whole shire is so full of talent,” Ms Lester said.

With 23 cast members and five band members to fill for the show Ms Lester said they received an unprecedented turnout for the auditions.

"There were 120 people who auditioned and we were beyond thrilled,” she said.

"So casting took quite a while.

"Not just because of the volume but because the talent was so high.

"It's the best problem you can ask for.”

Chicago is set in the 1920s jazz era and tells the story of Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, both accused of killing their men.

It touches on the themes of women taking power and how media can turn an horrific act into a thrilling story for the consumption of their readers.

While this is the third musical the theatre company has undertaken, The Drowsy Chaperone and Little Shop of Horrors preceding Chicago, Ms Lester said they are looking to do a range of genres.

"We do love musicals but we don't want to lock ourselves exclusively into that,” she said.

Tickets are on sale now at www. bangalowtheatre.

com.au.

Topics:  chicago northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star
