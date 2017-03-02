Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

THE iconic Bangalow Post Office, complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock, is going under the hammer later this month.

Nicole Swain has owned the building since 2009 and was owner of the post office business itself from 2007 until June last year.

"It's a real hub for the town, the steps are great for a chat and a catch up and this side of the street gets fantastic sun in the winter," she said.

Timber cutters established a camp on the banks of Byron Creek in the 1840s, with a town called Byron Creek established by the 1880s.

The town was called Bangaloe until 1894, when it was renamed Bangalow, and the post office was built on the current site in 1908.

"The original wooden building burnt down in the 1930s and was replaced by this red brick building," Ms Swain said.

"This building was put up in 1935 by A.R. Sansom using bricks coming from Bexhill brick works and I still have a couple of palettes of those original bricks."

Over time Ms Swain subdivided the inside of the building and there are now four businesses tenanted there.

"There is the original post office business operating out the back, the Exchange Design Gallery, Pomstar Hairdressing, with a new tenant about to take up a lease soon," she said.

The auction will take place at 4.30pm on Thursday, March 23, on the front steps of the building.