Bangalow team creates club history

PARTY TIME: Bangalow celebrates after claiming their first men's premier division Anzac Cup title at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday night. Steve Mackney

BANGALOW is celebrating its own piece of local sporting history after claiming its first men's premier division soccer Anzac Cup.

The Bluedogs prevailed with a 2-1 victory over close neighbours Byron Bay in a very entertaining match at Crozier Field on Saturday evening that required extra time to get a winner.

Bangalow scored the first goal when Byron Milne again confirmed his instinctive skills as a striker to be on hand to tap home the first goal when the Rams keeper Pierce Essery failed to secure a difficult ball as it swirled and dipped across the goal mouth.

In a game that was fast paced and saw end-to-end action in the first 45 minutes, the Rams and Bluedogs each took turns at attacking their opponent's goal and respective keepers Essery for Byron Bay and Juarez-Leiva for Bangalow were kept busy.

Imposing flanker Yusmel Mustelier was a constant threat to the Bangalow side as he used his pace, strength and skills to create several serious chances for the Rams with a resilient Bluedogs defence repelling with great effect.

For the Bluedogs, Rory Devlin was in rare form and kept the Rams defence occupied as he revelled in the central attacking role with options left and right.

The experience of Ben Ahern in the Rams midfield and Bluedogs veteran Joel Rudgley each controlling the key plays, defensive lines and distribution for the opposing teams, spectators were kept enthralled.

The second half started like the first ended, with great energy and sharp skills being shown by both teams.

Like many finals, the script would reveal that Byron Bay would score an equaliser to ignite the big crowd even further, as Ian McKellow beat Bangalow custodian Juarez-Leiva as the ball nestled in the back net to the delight of Rams coach Damon Bell and his players.

When referee Connor Johnston signalled the end of 90 minutes of play, the score was locked at 1-1 and 20 minutes of extra time was needed. Sam Ireland became the hero for Bangalow as he steered a ball from a beautifully taken set-play in the net.

In a wonderful weekend of football, Stars claimed the men's Open A and B Anzac titles as well as the Callan McMillan Memorial B Division shield, while Alstonville won the Grade 16 competition.

Lismore Thistles replicated its A Division title won last year, when Bella Ritchie scored with the last kick of the match to see the Blues come back from 0-1 to beat Alstonville 2-1.