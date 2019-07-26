Bangalow mystery- who were Rosy, Shiela, Cuddles and Zoey

HERITAGE: Byron Shire Council GM Mark Arnold, Henry Fenner from the NSW Department of Planning and Industry, Byron mayor Simon Richardson, Cr Basil Cameron and BSC project officer Mick Crosbie. In front are Betty Dengate, the original president of the Bangalow Historical Society and Trish Bleakley the current president.

HERITAGE: Byron Shire Council GM Mark Arnold, Henry Fenner from the NSW Department of Planning and Industry, Byron mayor Simon Richardson, Cr Basil Cameron and BSC project officer Mick Crosbie. In front are Betty Dengate, the original president of the Bangalow Historical Society and Trish Bleakley the current president. Christian Morrow

WHO were Rosy, Shiela, Cuddles and Zoey?

Before Bangalow's Heritage House was moved to its current location, the old Queenslander served as a brothel in Brunswick Heads and those names were on the peg board by the front door to let callers see which girls were at work at any one time.

And they are still there today- the names not the girls- just inside the front door of Bangalow Heritage House.

In 1991 Bangalow Historical Society's first president Betty Dengate was part of the original committee that moved the house, donated by Byron Shire Council and already with a story to tell, to its current location.

"All the little rooms had bathrooms for the ladies,” Ms Dengate said.

"We sold off all the bathroom furnishings to raise money for the society but we all agreed we had to keep that peg board as a reminder of house's history.”

With the opening a new Family History Room this week new technology at Bangalow's Heritage House is making it easier for local people to discover their own past.

Funded by a $320,000 grant from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF) the new hub for the exploration of family history includes a new display and reading room as well as digital upgrades that make it easier to access family history records held by the NSW Government.

Trish Bleakley, President of the Bangalow Historical Society, said there is now a new social area for family history buffs to meet, talk and share their research.

"Bangalow is a close-knit community and while some families know a lot about their roots in this area, many others have moved here from other places and this new Family History room is a fabulous way to learn more about ourselves and each other,” Ms Bleakley said.

"To be able to get digital access to collections from the NSW Government including State Library, NSW Land and Property and State Records is a great resource for our little town and the Historical Society is thrilled to be able to provide this courtesy of the Stronger Country Communities Fund grant.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said the extension to Heritage House was about creating social connections and friendships and getting people, especially older residents, out of their houses where they can become isolated.

"It's about enhancing our community and that's what makes this an innovative and terrific project,” Mayor Richardson said

Heritage House is open Tuesday - Friday from 10am - 3pm.