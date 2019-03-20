Menu
Crime

Bangalow man on bestiality charges returns to court

Rick Koenig
by
20th Mar 2019 11:15 AM

A BANGALOW man accused of more than 200 shocking offences including bestiality and assaulting a disabled woman will return to court next month.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin was due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court this morning for a police mention but his case was adjourned.

Mr Sellenthin, who has a charge sheet made up of nearly 500 pages, is facing 217 allegations for offences including terrorising women and children from across Northern NSW over eight years.

The 43-year-old has been charged with producing and possessing child exploitation material, stalking, bestiality and assaulting a person with a disability.

According to court documents, Mr Sellenthin regularly stalked and intimated the same victims and had sex with two different dogs 14 times.

The legal-aid lawyer representing Mr Sellenthin, Rachel Thomas, had his case adjourned until next month and requested her client also be excused from his next appearance.

His case is due to appear back before the Tweed Heads Local Court on April 17.

animal cruelty bangalow crime dean sellenthin lismore police tweed
Tweed Daily News

