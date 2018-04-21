Bangalow looks to encourage youth

EXPERIENCED HAND: Bangalow front-rower Dan Hill on the run for the Rebels against Lismore City last season.

THREE teenagers will start for Bangalow when they take on Lismore City in Far North Coast rugby union at Lismore Rugby Park today.

Hooker Omar Sella will join fullback Jed Erickson and winger Benson Lockyer as Bangalow aims for its fourth straight win.

"We want to keep growing the game out here and give an opportunity to these kids,” Bangalow coach Marty Clapp said.

"If there was an Under-18s competition they would be playing in that but we're excited for them to be part of first- grade.”

There is a lot to like about the way Bangalow has started the season after a poor start last year when they lost five straight, costing them a semi-finals spot.

They have depth in the front row with the likes of club stalwart Dan Hill, new recruit Simeli Miranalaskula and the hard-working Sam Raws- thorne.

Captain Dan Rollinson was a crucial pick-up last season while another club junior Isaac Hill has been one of their most consistent players for a few seasons.

"I think it's really import to get competition points on the board early because it can be a real struggle mid-year if you get a few injuries,” Clapp said.

"We're not a Super 15 side by any means but the players are putting everything they have into it and that's all I can ask.”

Lismore City has not won a game yet but in all three outings have shown they are capable.

Centre Sam McRea makes his first grade debut for City, with Clapp wary of the Greens.

"They have their 50-year anniversary celebrations going on and I think they're a better side than the ladder would indicate,” he said.

"Every game will be competitive this year and I think Lismore are building towards a better season.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games:

Southern Cross University host Lennox Head at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

Casino plays Byron Bay at Albert Park, Casino.

Wollongbar-Alstonville is at home against Casuarina at Lyle Park.

Lismore: 1 Greg Martin, 2 Kenny Gaffney, 3 Marcus Ellison, 4 Damien Cootes, 5 Gavin Tulk, 6 Joel Spoor, 7 Brendan Williams (c), 8 Stephen Prosser, 9 Cody Johnston, 10 William Fairweather, 11 Sam Johnston, 12 Sam McRae, 13 Rory Richardson, 14 Andrew Sky, 15 Darcy Ramsey. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Bangalow: 1 Sam Rawsthorne, 2 Omar Sella, 3 Simeli Miranalasekula, 4 Jock Craigie, 5 Darcy Hilton, 6 Isaac Hill, 7 Ryan Biscoe, 8 Dan Rollinson (c), 9 Jack Simeoni, 10 Tom Slater, 11 Benson Lockyer, 12 Ryan Duffy, 13 Vincent Young, 14 Harley Williams, 15 Jed Erickson. Coach: Marty Clapp.

Referee: Peter Campbell.

Southern Cross University: 1 Pat Kelly (c), 2 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 3 Mitchell Bird, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Matt Murray, 6 Simon Fokes, 7 Ben Prozinski, 8 Clayton Pursche, 9 Will Hawkins, 10 Matt McMullen, 11 Jake Henry, 12 Caleb Waterman, 13 Aaron Ashley, 14 Pat Wilton, 15 Michael McMullen. Coach: Josh Condon.

Lennox Head: 1 Rob Roberts, 2 Jamie Treddinick, 3 Matt Liddle, 4 James Pearson, 5 Jono Huddy 6 Rob Fish, 7 Andy Ibell, 8 Hayden Blair (c), 9 Harry Witt, 10 Hugo Marks, 11 Martin McNamara, 12 Paul Gillan, 13 Zac Beecher, 14 Paul Crozier, 15 Jackson Lang. Coach: Jason McCombie.

Referee: Al Thomas.

Casino: 1 Blake Birmingham (c), 2 Jake Clark, 3 Joel Toroa, 4 Scott Kenny, 5 Callum McLennan, 6 Marcus Cusack, 7 Elliott Birmingham, 8 Josh Fuller, 9 Ben Collison, 10 Stephen Murchie, 11 Jason Birney, 12 Glen Pollard, 13 Rusiate Loganimasi, 14 Saimoni Rokowaqa, 15 Harrison Cusack. Coach: Doug Murray.

Byron Bay: 1 Charles Woollard, 2 William Rudkin, 3 Matthew Sloyan, 4 Cash Chapman, 5 Will Aisake (c), 6 Joffrey Common, 7 Bedwyr Davies, 8 Dru Baggaley, 9 Blake Whittakar, 10 James Bulmer, 11 Hamish Rowland, 12 Joel Stocks, 13 Jordan Foster, 14 Sam Shiner, 15 Loik Masvidal. Coach: Jeff Watts.

Referee: Aaron Reid.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Matt Wright, 2 Austin Markwort, 3 Alivate Karalo, 4 Matt Scott (c), 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Nick Pennisi, 7 Hamish Mould, 8 Jayden Lynch, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen, 11 Jaiden McDonald, 12 Steven Mison, 13 George Toomey, 14 James Vidler, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Michael Hall, 2 Dan Heritage (c), 3 Dale Salmon, 4 Arthur Blin, 5 Chris Farrell, 6 Geoff Wallis, 7 James McMahon, 8 Will Patterson, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Webb Lillis, 12 Nathan Croft, 13 Jamie Laidlaw, 14 Jaden Wakefield, 15 Kai George. Coach: Adam Leach.

Referee: Matt Blackham.

Bye: Ballina.