Bangalow is streets ahead of the pack this Christmas

BANGALOW'S annual Christmas Eve Carnival is set to take over the main street of town on Sunday from 5-9pm.

The event features street performers, circus acts, food vendors, ice cream, face painting and a visit from Santa. This year's performers include Dandyman, the Space Cowboy, Ruby Rubber Legs and the Pitts Family Circus.

The main street of Bangalow will be closed from 4pm, so cars will be required to park elsewhere.

The event is currently an intiative of the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce but it has been running "in one form or another" since 1930, said the Chamber's president Jo Millar.

"The businesses sent trucks into the countryside to pick up all the families and while mum and dad were doing the Christmas shopping, the kids would be kept entertained with things like egg and spoon races, three legged races and Christmas carols," she said.

"Over the years it's changed, it's moved from Station Street where it was originally, and we now have things like food trucks...but the essence is still the same.

"It's still about the wonder of Christmas."

Santa is expected to arrive about 6pm.

The event is a family-friendly evening which aims to bring the whole community together. This time they can also celebrate their recent win over paid parking.