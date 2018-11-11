Get ready Bangalow, the show is coming to town

SHOW STARTER: New Bangalow Show secretary Mellissa Madden with the all important Tart of the Show and Supreme Champion Breeders trophies.

SHOW STARTER: New Bangalow Show secretary Mellissa Madden with the all important Tart of the Show and Supreme Champion Breeders trophies. Christian Morrow

NEW Bangalow Show secretary Mellissa Madden is a familiar face around Bangalow as both a local business owner and deputy captain of the NSW Fire and Rescue Bangalow.

With the Bangalow Show heading into its 121st year Mellissa has big shoes to fill with previous show secretary Karen Ryan moving on (to Tasmania) after 17 years at the helm.

The two-day show kicks off on Friday, November and after recent rains and sunshine the grounds look a picture. There's plenty of grass and the track is graded and in peak condition with a new surface ready for the ever-popular trotters and death defying and wildly popular Mower Madness race.

"There is just so much amazing knowledge the committee and organisers carry in their heads its been a real challenge and a delight for me to get my head around," Mellissa said.

"While always respecting the true spirit of a rural country show we are always looking to bring in new events that reflect our ever changing community.

"This year we have made sure that we have a few events that anyone can have a go at, like the Marathong, the Gumboot Toss and the Henny Penny Olympics for the kids."

Mellissa said with a couple of other regional shows adversely affected by weather with no equestrian events staged, Bangalow was expecting plenty of competitors to line up at Bangalow to make up the points necessary to make it through to the Royal Easter Show.

This years theme is "chooks" with many pavillion events such as the art competition weaving in the theme of the centred around chickens. There is even a speacialist poultry photographer visiting this year snapping pictures of our feathered friends.