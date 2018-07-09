Bangalow gets over luckless Casino Bulls

Bangalow halfback Tim Cohen fires a ball out against Byron Bay in FNC rugby on Saturday.

A LATE try to Bangalow halfback Tim Cohen snatched a 33-28 win over the Casino Bulls in Far North Coast rugby union at Schultz Oval, Bangalow, on Saturday.

It was a big effort from the Rebels, who came back from a 28-19 deficit in the second half while also dealing with a stack of long-term injuries ahead of the clash.

"We were lucky to get out of jail at the end there but it was a win we really needed,” Bangalow coach Marty Clapp said.

"We've lost our way a bit lately and a result like that might breathe a bit of life back into us.

"They had the ball for a fair chunk of the second half and it was good for Tim to score that try after the game he had.”

Clapp made special mention of centre Vincent Young, who finished the game with a try-scoring double, while winger Clayton Ramirez crossed for a try on debut.

A season of near misses continues for the Bulls, who have performed better than their position of seventh on the ladder would indicate.

They were beaten in the final minute in a clash with Byron Bay and also led at half-time against Lennox Head in an away game earlier in the season.

"They had a tough bunch of kids out there and they kept coming at us,” Clapp said.

"It was a good game of rugby and they were really disciplined in what they did.

"In the end we probably just made the most of our opportunities when we had the ball.”

Bangalow has byes for the next two weeks and will have to keep winning games and rely on other results going their way to get a spot in the top four.

Second-rower Darcy Hilton and winger Harley Williams are out for the season with knee injuries while flanker Ryan Biscoe is unlikely to return from his injury.

Meanwhile, Lennox Head halfback Zac Beecher scored six tries in a 100-0 demolition of Southern Cross University at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Winger Jye Watkins scored four while second-rower Curtis Miles celebrated his 100th game at the club with a couple of conversions.

Elsewhere, Ballina belted Lismore City 78-14 at Quays Reserve, Ballina, and Byron Bay had a hard-fought 36-27 win over Casuarina Beach.

FNC RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

Bangalow 33 (Vincent Young 2, Dan Hill, Tim Cohen, Clayton Ramirez tries; Tom Slater 4 conversions) d Casino 28 (Glen Pollard 2, Jason Birney, Saimoni Rokowaqa tries; Rusiate Loganimasi conversion, 2 penalty goals). Half-time: Bangalow 19-13.

Lennox Head 100 (Zac Beecher 6, Jye Watkins 4, Hugo Marks 2, Luke Mounic 2, John Young, Blake Miles tries; Hugo Marks 7, Curtis Miles 2, Adam Gordon conversions) d Southern Cross University 0. Half-time: 52-0.

Ballina 78 (Terry Ferguson 2, Ryan Hamilton 2, Callam Turner, Chris Wilkinson, Brad Brown, Nick Watson, Joel Noble, Tom Watson, Brett Johnston, Josh Wrigley tries; Terry Ferguson 8, Tom Watson conversions) d Lismore 14 (Brenden Williams, Brett Carroll tries; Andrew Sky 2 conversions). Half-time: 40-7.

Byron Bay 36 (Ian Smith 2, James Oakley 2, Sam Shiner tries; Joel Stocks 4 conversions, penalty goal) d Casuarina Beach 27 (Chris Luxton 2, Vitori Buatava tries; Jordan Reed 3 conversions, 2 penalty goals). Half-time: Byron Bay 14-10.

Pointscore: Ballina 55, Wollongbar 51, Lennox 43, Byron Bay 39, Bangalow 30, Casuarina 20, Casino 15, Lismore 12, SCU 1.

Reserve grade: Byron Bay 20 d Casuarina Beach 0, Ballina 19 d Lismore 5, Lennox Head 25 d Mullumbimby 19, Casino 33 d Bangalow 29.

President's Cup: Murwillumbah 45 d Kyogle 33, Evans River 30 d Tenterfield 10, Yamba 33 d Iluka 14.

Round 14 on Saturday:

Lismore v Wollongbar-Alstonville, Casuarina Beach v

Ballina, Casino v Lennox Head, Southern Cross University (and Mullumbimby) v Byron Bay at Brunswick Heads.

Bye: Bangalow.

President's Cup: Yamba v Murwillumbah, Iluka v Evans River, Tenterfield v Kyogle.