Bangalow full of praise for coach

BANGALOW coach Neil Fuller was named Far North Coast's Newcastle Permanent soccer community coach of the month.

Fuller was nominated by Bangalow for his commitment to a number of teams over the duration of his service to the club since 2001.

This year he coached the premier division men's team to its first Anzac Cup win on the Far North Coast.

He coached the team to its first premiership in the top grade in 2016.

The Bluedogs have also reached the sixth round of the FFA Cup and will play in the state qualifier round in Lake Macquarie this weekend.

Generous with his time, Fuller is also engaged in a casual role with Northern NSW Football as a talent scout.

He delights in seeing young players develop their skills and progressing in the game.

His advice above anything else is for players to be enthusiastic and to enjoy the game.

"Coaches are often the shop-front of our community football clubs,” NNSWF senior officer Ross Hicks said.

"They can sometimes be the only interaction our players and their parents have with a club.

"It is coaches like Neil who continue to ensure that Bangalow is a good place to play and that his players are enjoying a positive football experience.”

Newcastle Permanent Ballina branch lending manager David Parker congratulated Fuller on becoming the recipient of the award.

"Coaching plays a vital role in developing the skills and attitude of young players,” Parker said.

"Through our Community Football Awards, I am delighted we are able to recognise the efforts of local coaches who are dedicated to developing their players.”

Fuller will receive a coaching pack including soccer balls, markers, bibs, whistle, polo shirt and cap courtesy of Newcastle Permanent to assist him in continuing to fulfil a valuable coaching role at the Bangalow club.

Newcastle Permanent is the major partner of community soccer across northern NSW and has partnered with Northern NSW Football since 2008, supporting the high-performance program and junior football program.