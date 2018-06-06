Foodworks store applies for liquor licence

LIQUOR PLAN: The floor plan of Bangalow Foodworks with the new liquor service area shown in red.

BANGALOW Foodworks has applied to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority for the grant of a Packaged Liquor Licence to permit the sale of liquor within the store.

Adams Hospitality Solutions has contacted the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce to comment in relation to a Community Impact Statement they are compiling in consultation with the store owners Sercon P/L for the premises located opposite Bangalow Hotel on Byron Street.

The new liquor area would take up 37.5 sqm of the 440sqm store near the existing deli counter with CCTV security system to be upgraded in the new liquor serving area. The store hours of trade are Monday to Saturday 9am-9.30pm and on Sunday 10am-9.30pm.

If the the licence is granted the operators would join the local liquor accord.

Community members can provide feedback or seek additional information by emailing: jim@adamshospitality.com.au

Any feedback relating to the liquor licence should be submitted by Tuesday June 26, 2018.