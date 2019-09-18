Bangalow filmmaker's doco to screen at UN climate summit

A still from the film 2040 featuring Byron Shire residents, filmmakers Zoe and Damon Gameau and their daughter Velvet.

FOOTAGE from documentary 2040 by Bangalow filmmaker Damon Gameau will be shown to world leaders at the official opening of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23.

The film will also be screened in full to UN Climate Summit Youth delegates, and Northern Rivers audiences can also watch it next week.

Award-winning filmmaker Damon Gameau said he is excited to show the documentary in New York next week.

"I hope it inspires them to lead with vision and to use the possibility of creating a better planet for everyone as motivation for navigating the tricky times ahead," he said.

The film is now on iTunes and other streaming platforms, and Gameau confirmed it will soon be on Foxtel and then on free-to-air television.

2040 is an audiovisual letter from Gameau to his daughter Velvet, and a reflection about what life she will be living in the year 2040, when Gameau will be 64.

The film shows what the world could be like in 2040 and goes looking for seeds of that possible future in today's world, while highlighting obstacles but also exposing potential solutions available now.

Convened by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Climate Action Summit runs from Saturday 21 to Monday, 23 of September in New York City and aims to boost ambition and accelerate actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

2040 was selected by the UN and clips from the film will feature in a video to be projected onto the walls of the hallowed UN General Assembly Hall.

The screening of 2040 to Youth delegates will be introduced by Christiana Figueres (Lead Negotiator of the Paris Agreement) who has described the film as "a most compelling blend of futuristic vision and current reality."

A panel discussion with Gameau and prominent youth activists will follow the screening.

After sixteen weeks in cinemas and its recent release across physical and digital home entertainment channels, 2040 continues to perform at the box office with sessions at key cinema locations continuing to sell well. The film is now the fourth highest-grossing Australian feature documentary of all time at the domestic box office, with a cumulative box office total of $1,434,183.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Thursday, September 26, 7pm. $20.