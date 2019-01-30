Bangalow filmmaker to premiere documentary in Berlin

WHAT would the future of the planet look like if we simply embraced the best solutions that exist today?

This question is the basis of 2040, the new film by Bangalow award-winner filmmaker Damon Gameau (2014's That Sugar Film), which was one of six Australian films chosen to screen at Berlinale 2019.

Structured as a visual letter to his four-year-old daughter, Zoe, Damon blends documentary with dramatic sequences and high-end visual effects to create a vision board for his daughter.

"Our vision is a world where people are mobilised to learn about, contribute to, advocate for and invest in regenerative solutions that improve the well-being of the planet, all people and all living systems," the film's synopsis states.

On a recent social media post about the film, Mr Gameau said the point of the film was to tell "a new and positive story about our future".

"We are creating a hub of solutions and actions that people can implement at home or at work. Come and join the Regeneration at 2040."

The 92-minute documentary film will have its world premiere at Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival, from February 7 to 17.

The film's development was supported by Screen Australia and Film Victoria.

Mr Gameau said he was excited to see the film premiered in Europe.

"We are delighted to premiere 2040 at such a terrific festival and hope that it can spark some important conversations," he said.

Other films selected to go to Berli are Tanna by producers Martin Butler, Bentley Dean and Carolyn Johnson; She Who Must Be Loved, about the life of Freda Glynn, produced by Tanith Glynn-Maloney and Erica Glynn; Bouyancy by producers Samantha Jennings, Rita Walsh and Kristina Ceyton; short film Blackbird by John Harvey and Lia Pa'apa'a.

Finally, The Mermaids, Or Aiden in Wonderland by Karrabing Film Collective, an experimental short film about what might happen at the end of the world, will screen as part of the festival's 14th Forum Expanded program.