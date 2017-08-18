Bangalow battle lines drawn at food hub meeting

DIVIDES OPINION: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.

BYRON Bay Council Chamber was packed on Thursday night with around 120 people attending the meeting of the Joint Regional Planning Panel convened to hear community submissions regarding the Rural Industries Precinct proposed for the outskirts of Bangalow.

Twenty eight people spoke at the two and a half hour meeting, with eight speaking in favour of the plan and twenty others urging the panel to disallow the $36.9 million development proposed for the corner of Lismore Road and Slatterys Lane.

The project has been the the subject of spirited debate with the Bangalow community with many arguing the development would destroy the amenity and charm of the rural village.

Keystone tenants of the development Brook Farm and Salumi Salami said the project was needed to allow local food industries to remain in the shire and thrive.

The panel, chaired by Garry West, will return to the region in October after their assessment is complete for another public meeting in Bangalow.