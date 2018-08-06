Bang on their target in FNC rugby

A STRING of second half penalty goals saw Bangalow snatch a 17-15 win over arch-rivals Byron Bay in Far North Coast rugby union at Schutlz Oval, Bangalow on Saturday.

Centre Tom Slater kicked four penalty goals with the last one enough to get them home for their ninth win of the season.

Earlier, it looked like Byron Bay might have done it easily after centre Harvey Bell sliced through for a try with ease in the opening minutes.

Bangalow hit back with the first penalty goal from Slater before flanker Isaac Hill burrowed his way over close to the tryline for an 8-7 lead.

It looked like Byron Bay were about to hit their straps when second-rower Jack Cooke made a break up centre field to set Bell up for his second try.

They took the 12-8 lead into half-time but the only points they could muster in the second half were from the boot of five-eighth Joel Stocks and a penalty goal.

It was a gutsy win for fifth-placed Bangalow who have struggled in the second half of the season with a massive injury toll to key players.

Byron Bay will likely finish fourth but take on competition leaders Wollongbar-Alstonville and have a bye before a sudden death semi-final against Lennox Head.

They will need to be a lot better and are awaiting the return of fullback Jascha Saeck in the coming weeks.

He has missed a fair chunk of the season with a broken jaw and an ankle injury but will improve the communication in the backline.

They have also lost some size in the forwards and will need the experience of flanker Craig Wallace and No. 8 Michael Armstrong to help guide them in the finals.

In other games, Ballina bounced back with a convincing 48-19 win over the Casino Bulls at Albert Park, Casino.

The Bulls pushed Ballina early before the Seahorses clicked into gear, scoring five tries in the second half.

Hooker Brett Johnston has been strong since returning from injury and finished the game with a try-scoring double.

Elsewhere, Wollongbar-Alstonville thumped Southern Cross University to retain the Zeffa Cup at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

And Casuarina had a hard-fought 24-22 win over Lismore City at Lismore Rugby Park.

First Grade

Casuarina Beach 24 (Webb Lillis, Nathan Croft, Rian Olivier tries, Vitori Buatava 2, Jordan Reed penalty goals) d Lismore 22 (Rory Richardson 2, Jack Everingham tries, Toby Wongkruth 2 conversions, Rory Richardson penalty goal)

Half-time: Casuarina 14 - Lismore 8

Wollongbar Alstonville 90 (Hamish Mould 3, Connor Storck 3, Bill Johnston 2, Matt Nean 2, Sam Kerry, Louis Hollman, George Toomey Jaiden Reginato tries, Sam Kerry 9, Connor Storck conversions) d Southern Cross University 0

Half-time: Wollongbar 47 - SCU 0

Bangalow 17 (Isaac Hill try, Tom Slater 4 penalty goals) d Byron Bay 15(Harvey Bell 2 tries, Joel Stocks conversion, penalty goal)

Half-time: Byron Bay 12 - Bangalow 8

Ballina 48 (Brett Johnston 2, Terry Ferguson, Sam Pearce, Isaac Pratten, Brad Brown, Joel Staude, Tom Watson tries, Terry Ferguson 4 conversions) d Casino 19 (Harrison Cusack 2, Marcus Cusack tries, Harrison Cusack 2 conversions)

Half-time: Ballina 19 - Casino 5

Pointscore - Wollongbar 66, Ballina 65, Lennox 53, Byron Bay 50, Bangalow 39, Casuarina 24, Casino 15, Lismore 13, SCU 1

Reserve Grade

Casuarina Beach 38 d Lismore 34

Mullumbimby 41 d Wollongbar 5

Byron Bay 43 d Bangalow 26

Ballina 36 d Casino 21

Presidents Cup

Evans River 68 d Murwillumbah 0

Iluka 31 d Tenterfield 22

Yamba 58 d Kyogle 20