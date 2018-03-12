Menu
Glass door blowout at Westpac Bank Byron Bay.
News

BANG: Bank door blow out sprays glass everywhere

Samantha Elley
by
12th Mar 2018 1:09 PM

IT IS not the best way to start a Monday morning, but it certainly was dramatic.

Byron Shire News sales manager Deb Milgate was in the process of going to get her coffee when a young Westpac Bank employee had tried to open the glass door to the bank.

"The poor young fellow from the bank went to open the door and pushed it,” Ms Milgate said.

"It didn't do anything but the next thing the door went bang and showered glass outwards.”

Ms Milgate said, to the credit of the banking staff, they grabbed the chairs shown in the photo to block anyone from coming into the bank.

"There were glass shards hanging from the top of the doorway, so they didn't want anyone walking into the building,” she said.

"I definitely needed a coffee after that and pretty sure the young lad at the bank needed one too, plus maybe a change of underwear.

"At least nobody was injured.”

byron bay northern rivers emergency shattered glass westpac bank
