Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENEROUS HEARTS: On behalf of the U3A Northern Rivers at the Christmas Party, MC Heather Boulton, president Jean Cook and secretary Pat MacLaren-Smith presented Christmas foods for people affected by bushfire to the CWA to distribute.
GENEROUS HEARTS: On behalf of the U3A Northern Rivers at the Christmas Party, MC Heather Boulton, president Jean Cook and secretary Pat MacLaren-Smith presented Christmas foods for people affected by bushfire to the CWA to distribute.
News

Banding together to help bushfire survivors

Alison Paterson
, alison.paterson@northernstar.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN it came time to celebrate at their annual Christmas luncheon, members of the University of the Third Age Northern Rivers decided to reach out to those affected by the recent bushfires.

So when members assembled at the Lismore Workers Club on November 26, they came bearing gifts of delicious foods which filled several tables.

The generous gifts ranged from puddings to chocolates, fruit cakes to drinks, shortbread biscuits, lollies and hams.

U3A president Jean Cook presented the items to the CWA Lismore Evening Group who will be delivering the items to their sister branches at Tabulam and Nimbin to distribute.

Ms Cook said members were delighted to assist help those who had been impacted by the bushfires.

“Each year we have a Christmas lunch and we decide to make a donation to a worthwhile charity,” she said.

“Our members were pleased to help and brought along non-perishable festive food items.”

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Officer to defend allegation he assaulted teen during arrest

        premium_icon Officer to defend allegation he assaulted teen during arrest

        News THE 38-year-old police officer, who allegedly assaulted a teen in a Byron Bay laneway, has been named in court.

        Historic collection saved from fires twice in two weeks

        premium_icon Historic collection saved from fires twice in two weeks

        News AS BUSHFIRES continue to burn out of control at Bora Ridge, the New Italy Museum...

        ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        premium_icon ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        News SEVERAL options are being investigated as Lismore City Council makes “every effort”...

        ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

        News Nearly 200 motorcycles rumbled from Ballina to Lismore on Sunday