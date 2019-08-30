Band exits Falls line up amid sexual assault allegations

WEST Australian band Good Doogs have withdrawn from Falls Festival, including the Byron Bay leg, after serious allegations of misconduct and sexual assault made against their manager and drummer.

Falls organisers confirmed the news on Wednesday via social media.

"In light of recent allegations, Good Doogs have withdrawn from Falls Festival. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and advocate against sexual harassment and sexual assault. We will announce a replacement in our next line-up release in September, standby until then.”

The original band line up included Asher Iriks on guitar and vocals, Dylan Brown on bass, Michael Grainger on drums and vocals and Andy Darbourne on guitar and vocals.

The Mandurah band also offered a statement on their social media yesterday, confirming they had lost their manager/drummer Michael Grainger, and pulled out of all upcoming performances.

"We've been informed of some serious allegations against members of the band and have been sifting through the online groups and stories over the past few days to get to the bottom of it,” the statement read.

"This is in no way a statement to silence any victims of sexual or emotional abuse. We in no way condone any of the allegations of unwanted sexual attention that have been screen-shotted and shared online.

"As a result of these allegations our drummer/manager is no longer in the band or managing the band in any sense. He needs to get to the bottom of these serious allegations and is speaking to authorities to take the correct avenues for all people involved.

"As a result of losing our manager/drummer we will be taking some time to reflect on what has happened and work out how to best move forward, so we will unfortunately be pulling out of our upcoming tour and any festivals including Falls Festival, Festival Of The Sun, Stonefest, and Here Comes The Sun, and Yours and Owls.”