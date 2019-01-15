'Ban them for life': Warning to beach 4WD 'd--kheads'

There are ongoing concerns about the actions of irresponsible 4WDers who have been tearing up beaches at South Ballina.

ONGOING concerns about dangerous driving on North Coast beaches has prompted some residents to call for life bans for those doing the wrong thing.

Residents have been complaining about issues on the beach between South Ballina and Evans Head.

Empire Vale resident Margaret Howes, in a heartfelt letter to The Northern Star, said people were driving dangerously, dumping rubbish and destroying the environment.

"It's only a matter of time before someone is killed," she said.

The issue of whether 4WDs should be allowed on our beaches has since divided the community.

Darryl Carey wrote on the Star's Facebook page: "A lot of people need to grow up. Catch the few arseholes that wreck it for everyone and ban them for life and impound their cars. Without d--kheads, no damage."

Katie Ashton-Mckenzie said beach drivers were ruining the dunes and the nests of birds and turtles.

Geoff Bensley wrote: "I remember seeing thousands of cracked pippies along the beaches of Fraser Island from the 4WDs. Vowed not to drive on beaches again after seeing this."

Jodie Douglas said the "fun police" were wrecking it for "good, responsible" beach users.

"The irresponsible are few and far between," she commented.

"Don't punish the majority because of the minority who happen to choose to do the wrong thing.

"Me and my two young boys drove on the beach from Evans to South Ballina at dead low tide, responsibly, just like the majority of others over the Christmas break, in time to stop and see a pod of dolphins feeding whilst the sun set.

"It illustrates the sheer joy that 4x4 accessible beach driving provides.

"It was a much more enjoyable drive then taking the very busy and boring highway, that's for sure. Don't take that freedom away from people."

Nick Jay said cars should never be allowed on beaches: "It's a beach not a road.

"A beach needs to be a place where you can get away from it all, totally ruined by cars on it.

"Cars get free range everywhere. The beach needs to be a place where they are not allowed."

But Ben Lindsay disagreed.

"Slowly, more and more bush trails and 4WD tracks are being closed thanks to the goody two shoes complaining about people wanting to escape the daily grind to relax and get away from it all," he said.

"All the people with nothing better to do than complain are ruining it for everyone else.

"Not all 4WD beach users behave badly.

"That's just like saying banning everyone from the pubs even if they are only going for a counter meal because of the percentage of people who get drunk and misbehave.

Jude Maree said 4WDs on the beaches was "disgusting and should be banned".

Fran Bren Schilts wrote: "Happening here at Lennox Head, such disrespect for our beach, wrecking dunes, donuts on the beach, yelling profanities at our campers whilst on the beachfront.

"We need to consider if it's worth keeping (the beach) open (to 4WDs)."