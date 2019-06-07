Ban the idiots: A call to end referee abuse

TOUGH JOB: NRRRL referee Josh Gollan consults one of his sideline officials in a game this season.

WHY is it so hard for players and spectators not to abuse referees and sideline officials in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League?

Penalties and sin-binnings for dissent and backchat are a weekly occurrence in the NRRRL and poor crowd behaviour seems to be part of the problem too.

Referee numbers are already low and they cannot afford to lose any more.

It's time the NRRRL management cracked down hard on unruly crowds and started weeding out the trouble- makers.

It happened again on Sunday when referee Josh Gollan and touch judge Peter O'Connor refused to come back on the field after half-time in a first-grade game at Byron Bay.

Both men have been around the game for a long time and are reasonably thick-skinned but they have clearly had enough.

I've covered NRRRL for close to a decade and have never seen that happen before; I'd also back them up by saying the crowd behaviour across the competition is getting worse.

Most of the trouble came after Marist Brothers were denied a try on a forward pass call with Byron Bay eventually scoring on the same side of the field to take a 14-6 lead right on half-time.

A Brothers player had already been sin-binned for dissent but the crowd abuse after Byron Bay scored seemed to be the final straw.

An announcement came over the loudspeaker at the ground as the players returned to the field.

It said the officials were not coming back for another 20 minutes and if there was any more crowd abuse the game would be called off.

They came back about five minutes later.

Comments after the game by Marist Brothers coach Michael Woods about the referees showing no respect to the players by not informing them about the extended break were way off the mark.

Looking after themselves should be the top priority and it gave ground officials time to find the people responsible and relay the message over the loudspeaker.

It is not the first time Gollan has had to stop a game to deal with unruly crowds this season.

He had to call for a ground official twice when Ballina played Tweed Coast at Cabarita last month.

The home side were down 32-0 at that point and you could hardly blame the match officials for that.

The Raiders did not make it easy on themselves when they gave away a penalty for dissent, gifting Ballina a 14-0 lead just before half-time.

There were similar scenes from the home crowd when Ballina played Murwillumbah and were leading 20-6 at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Only the Mustangs snatching a 22-20 win in the final minutes seemed to settle things down.

The judiciary can deal with players but they need to slap spectators with season bans.

Allow them back once after the ban and if they repeat the bad behaviour bar them for life.

It might sound harsh but the referee ranks are already depleted without giving them another reason to walk way.

Without them there is no game.