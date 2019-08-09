Ban on right hand turns at dangerous intersection extended

A trial restricting right-hand turns onto the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville has been extended.

A TRIAL banning right turns onto the Bruxner Highway from Ballina Road at Alstonville in the afternoons has been a success to date and will continue.

Transport for NSW Director Northern Anna Andrews said the right turn ban between 3pm and 6pm was designed to reduce the risk of motorists being blinded by the sun when looking to the west and the results show it may have contributed toward improved safety for road users.

"In the six months since the ban was implemented, in December 2018, there have been no reported crashes involving vehicles turning right from Ballina Road onto the Bruxner Highway," Ms Andrews said.

"Turning movements at this intersection will continue to be reviewed through 2019-20 to decide if these restrictions will be continued.

"Transport for NSW has also begun pre-planning for the Alstonville on ramp to further enhance safety in the area.

"Following a tragic crash last year, the NSW Government has been working closely with the community to come to the best and safest solution for this intersection, which is used by more than 15,000 vehicles each day."

Ms Andrews said the proposed new on ramp at Ellis Road will provide a much safer right turn onto the highway and allow for the smooth merging of traffic.

"Transport for NSW will consult with the community during development of the design for the project, with work set to begin in 2021, weather permitting," she said.

Electronic messaging boards will remain in place during the trial to remind motorists when the no right turn is in effect.