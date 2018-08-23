Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

KEVIN Hogan's vow to quit the government if Dutton gets elected is an act of both principle and political survival.

This morning he told our reporter Alison Paterson that the revolving door of Prime Ministers was "demeaning" to the democratic system.

And it's true. But Kevin also wisely knows that Peter Dutton's brand is potentially toxic to his re-election chances in Page.

Page is a rainbow electorate, comprised of a wide diversity of political views in large enough proportions to make a difference in an election.

It is both socially progressive and conservative depending on where you travel, and certainly environmentally progressive.

The pathway to winning or holding the seat is taking a centrist, moderate, position and seeking common ground.

In that sense, it's a long way from the politics of regional and outer suburban Queensland, Peter Dutton's heartland.

Taking controversial and unpopular positions on certain social issues is anathema to the politics of Page.

For Peter Dutton, it's his modus operandi.

How could Kevin Hogan possibly campaign at the upcoming election with vigour and credibility with a man who inspires so much hatred from some quarters in the Lodge?

If Dutton is PM, socially progressive forces would mount a supercharged campaign against Hogan.

They would arguably be able to swing the swingers to their side.

Hogan would be made the whipping boy for all Dutton's perceived faults.

Page is also a marginal seat, which has interestingly gone with government at every election since 1996.

For all the conviction, which I believe is genuine, there is a lot of self-preservation in all of this.

For the Queensland MPs who support Dutton to hold their seats at the next election, the required strategy might be to stop votes bleeding to the right.

But for Kevin Hogan, it's to hold the votes in the centre.