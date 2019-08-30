Ballina's X-factor winger for finals

WINGER Luke Simpson could provide the X-factor Ballina needs against Wollongbar-Alstonville in the Far North Coast rugby union major semi-final tomorrow.

Simpson has scored 17 tries this season and will be one of the Seahorses' most potent attacking weapons at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

Brothers Anthony and Tupou Lolohea form a handy centre combination with the experienced Romulo Leweniqila on the other wing.

"Luke has a special skill set and we've seen him score a number of tries this season,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"I think Romulo is a little under-estimated in his ability; he has plenty of experience and it all counts in games like this.

"We're confident in our backline and we'd love to get them plenty of ball but it all starts up front for us.

"Our forwards have come a long way as a group this season and they've made the effort to improve as individuals, too.”

Ballina has one of the better forward packs in the competition with flankers Brad Brown and Luke Kliese leading the way.

The Seahorses started the season with a 35-19 loss to the Pioneers and have been chasing the defending premiers since.

"Previous form doesn't always add up in finals and we basically get a free go here,” Hickey said.

"In saying that there are no easy games and Casuarina will be tough (in the preliminary final) for whoever loses this one.

"I'm really happy with where we're at, we have guys on the bench who have played a fair bit of first grade and know what we expect of them when they come on.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

The winner moves into the grand final, to be played at Crozier Field, Lismore, in two weeks, with the loser to face Casuarina in the preliminary final next Saturday.

MAJOR SEMI-FINALS

(at Lyle Park, Wollongbar)

FIRST GRADE (3.15pm)

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Matthew Wright, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Lloyd Morgan, 4 Matt Scott, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Austin Markwort, 7 Justyn Keir, 8 Hamish Mould, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Josh Damen, 12 Alex Gibbon, 13 Daniel Damen, 14 James Vidler, 15 Sam Kerry, 16 Nick Pennisi, 17 Jaiden Reginato, 18 Brandon Whitney, 19 Ian MacRae, 20 Andrew Ross, 21 Nat Regueira, 22 Matt Nean, 23 Jaiden McDonald. Coach: Paul Jeffery.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten, 2 Hayden Warneke, 3 Callam Turner, 4 Jake O'Connor, 5 Marcus Lees, 6 Brad Brown (c), 7 Luke Kliese, 8 Stanley Lolohea, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Beau Clarke, 11 Luke Simpson, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Tupou Lolohea, 14 Romulo Leweniqila, 15 Tom Watson, 16 Arthur Penisini, 17 Brett Johnston, 18 Inasa Naulivou, 19 Sylvester Fahamokioa, 20 Kye Cribb, 21 Nick Brydon, 22 Terry Ferguson, 23 Siosiua Koloto. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Assistant referees: Dylan Harris, James McElligott.

RESERVE GRADE (1.50pm)

Mullumbimby: 1 Mitch Parr, 2 Tommas Gibson, 3 Andrew Jordan-Brown, 4 Kurt McDonald, 5 Nick Reeve, 6 Duncan Kendall (c), 7 Nick Frazier (c), 8 Teale Pyne, 9 Luke Caldwell, 10 Byron Flynn, 11 Callum Salisbury, 12 Murphy Salisbury, 13 Troy McArthur, 21 Josh Mudge, 15 Blake Neilsen, 16 Glenn Abbott, 17 Mikey Caulcutt, 18 Dave Brockman, 19 Satuala Siamoa, 20 John Condie, 24, Matt Wyness, 22 Ethan Woods, 25 Ben Hewitt. Coach: Satuala Siamoa.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Andrej Mirkovic, 2 Jaiden Reginato, 3 Brandon Whitney, 4 Andrew Ross, 5 Ian MacRae, 6 Vincent Chee, 7 Zach Hyatt, 8 Nick Tunbridge, 9 Casey Mackney (c), 10 Michael Turnbull, 11 Jarrod Wyllie, 12 Nat Regueira, 13 Matt Nean, 14 Lochlan Thomson, 15 Jaiden McDonald, 16 Nathan Mackney, 17 Paul Turcato, 18 Gareth Davies, 19 Bailey Trim, 20 Bailey Pike, 21 Angus Thearle, 22 Brad Povey-Hyatt, 23 Luke Blunn. Coach: Jason Higgins.

Referee: Kevin Twomey.

Assistant referees: Peter Brown, Bruce Ward.

WOMEN'S SEVENS (1.20pm)

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Samantha Wright, 2 Brianna McLean, 3 Jordan Bennett, 4 Joanna Hills, 5 Amy Povey-Hyatt, 6 Samantha McKnight, 7 Mary Shelley, 8 Shana Povey-Hyatt (c), 9 Gemma Hills, 10 Lora-Jean Damen, 13 Molly Hughes, 14 Georgia Taylor, 15 Hayley Andryc (one to be omitted). Coach: Ern Sandral.

Ballina: 1 Tasmin Faulkner, 2 Kahli Milner, 3 Montana Stocks, 4 Jerrico Giltrap, 5 Gemma Lupton, 6 Kate Healy, 7 Keira Clarke, 8 Kerene Bienke, 9 Melissa Watson (c), 10 Gaby Watkins, 11 Jade Corrigan, 12 Sharyn Blundell, 13 Arabella Roberts, 14 Melissa Layton, 15 Sarah Bennett, 16 Jemima Croke, 17 Katrina Anderson (five to be omitted). Coach: Paul Giltrap.

Referee: Dylan Harris.

Assistant referees: Gloria Vann, Glenn Clayton.

PRESIDENT'S CUP (12 noon)

Yamba: 1 Jack Sharpe, 2 Zac Gatehouse, 18 Scott Boothby, 4 Robbie Hill, 5 Ewen McQueen (c), 6 Rob Tierney, 7 Ryan Green, 8 Mitch McLennan, 9 Laurie Urquhart, 19 Kris Thomsen, 11 Jordan Binge, 16 Pat Hughes, 13 Andrew Kapeen, 14 Chris Jones, 15 Thishan Wickremasinghe, 3 Tom Vesper-Smith, 17 Rob Dehollander, 24 Sam MacQueen, 25 Ryan Binge, 20 Luke Roberts, 21 Stephen Hind, 22 Josh Morris, 23 Adrian Miller. Coach: Leigh Bushell.

Evans River: 1 Les Moreman, 2 Connor Thornley, 3 Derrick Duignan, 4 Ryan Duncan, 5 Mark Harrington, 6 Joel Spoor, 7 Paul Hope, 8 Max Pye (c), 9 Luke Cleaver, 23 Dale Layland, 11James Slade, 12 Daniel Parker, 10 Adam Armistead, 14 Jacob George, 15 Michael Miskle, 16 Jarrad Cameron, 17 Chris Barnard, 18 David Mason, 19 Brody Scheerhorn, 20 Ken Young, 21 Desmond Long, 22 Grant Cleaver, 13 Dale Higgins. Coach: Luke Cleaver.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Assistant referees: Will Palmer, Joe Lee.