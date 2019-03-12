Ballina's plan to attract big-spending, respectful tourists

The Ballina Tourism Team has welcomed more than one million visitors to the region.

The Ballina Tourism Team has welcomed more than one million visitors to the region.

FOR the first time ever, the Ballina Shire has welcomed more than one million visitors, and they're spending plenty of money in the local area.

The Ballina Tourism Team said new figures from Tourism Research Australian showed the region attracted 1,028,000 in the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Ballina Shire Council's visitor services coordinator, Alicia Wallace, said those tourists spent a total of $311 million.

"Overnight visitors injected $253 million into the local economy and this was boosted by a further $58 million from domestic day visitors,” she said.

"This contribution towards our local economy helps to improve the liveability of the area.

"It enables Ballina Shire residents to have greater options for recreational pursuits in their leisure time due to infrastructure supported financially by the visiting public.”

Ms Wallace said the collaboration between the council, private industry and all levels of government had contributed to the region hitting the one-million visitor mark.

The Ballina Shire Destination Management Plan was adopted in 2014.

Ms Wallace said the plan had paved the direction for attracting higher yielding visitors who "respectfully enjoy our destination and leave a significant financial contribution to the local community”.

"A key objective of 2014 -2020 Ballina Shire Destination Management Plan is to reach $300 million in overnight visitor expenditure by the end of the 2020 fiscal year; doubling the overnight 2013 visitor expenditure figure of $149 million,” she said.

"We are well on track to reaching the $300 million goal but we can't do it alone.

"It's important the Ballina Tourism team collaborate with local businesses on marketing initiatives to continually attract ideal visitors.”

Businesses that offer places to eat, drink, shop, stay and play are all part of the visitor economy and visitor experience.

If you would like to find how your business can benefit, contact the Ballina Tourism Team on 1800 777 666.