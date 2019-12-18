Ballina’s newest salon has got style

CUT ABOVE: Some of the Ballina Heads Hair Co team in the newly opened salon at Ballina Fair (L-R) Louise Patterson, owner Cassie Corish, Melissa Bienke, Georgia Green and Harry Jack.

OFFERING 30 years of experience and a diverse team with an eye for style, Cassie Corish has proudly opened Ballina's newest salon.

She ran a mobile hairdressing business in Sydney and, more recently, a home studio in Lennox Head and Tintenbar.

Now Ms Corish is offering a highly consultative service backed by industry-best training at her new salon, Ballina Heads Hair Co.

"It's very exciting to finally have my own salon," she said.

"I found the home studio too consuming - I had 150-odd clients coming into the house which was a little too much - I still have about a dozen to come and see me from Brisbane at home before opening this salon."

She has employed six local staff, including four senior hairdressers and two apprentices ‒ Harry, a 50-year-old transgender, and 18-year-old Georgia, who is fresh out of school.

Ms Corish said she wanted to have a "diverse team because everyone should be treated equally".

'I was heavily involved in Work Skills Australia so I want to share my craft with up and coming apprentices and have people working with me not for me," she said.

"I believe everyone deserves a go no matter how they choose to portray themselves.

"We are a team who are equally passionate about leading from the front in this rapidly changing industry and we excited to building a culture of unequalled customer service backed by a positive and collaborative team vibe.

"We share a passion to stay at the forefront of global trends and best practices."

She described her new fit-fit out in Ballina Fair Shopping Centre as earthy, industrial and rustic, yet also homely and laid-back.

"I've had this vision for a long time so have put a lot of thought into it," she said.

"I was eight years old when I wanted to be a hairdresser - but my father said, 'don't be ridiculous, there is no money in it'.

"But I landed myself am apprentiship at 14-and-a-half years old and the rest is history.

Ballina Heads Hair Co is open seven days at Shop 62, Ballina Fair, Kerr Street, Ballina (next to the Coffee Club). Phone 6686 6129.