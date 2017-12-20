Ballina's newest fish and chip shop now open

Brighton St, formerly the Shaws Bay Takeaway shop, has opened for business with new owners.

Claudia Jambor

BALLINA'S newest fish and chip takeaway has officially opened its doors at Shaws Bay.

Brighton St cafe, where the former Shaws Bay Takeaway was located, began serving up fish and chips and scooping ice-creams in what was a soft opening yesterday from 12pm until 9pm.

Today will be the store's first full day of trade opening the doors from 9.30am until 9pm.

Co-owner, Simon Plummer said despite the late opening yesterday, the store made a full days trade.

"It exceeded our expectations. It worked out beautifully,” Mr Plummber said.

"We've got the first day out of the way.”

But every new business has its teething problems with the pizza oven non-operational yesterday due to technical issues.

Mr Plummber reassured customers he aimed to have pizzas cooking as soon as possible.

He and his brother Peter bought the Shaws Bay fish and chip shop in September with plans to serve up classic takeaway favourites with a gourmet twist at the bay.

Peter helped establish Byron Bay's Twisted Sista while Simon was the force behind Bangalow's Urban Cafe.