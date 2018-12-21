Ballina's newest cafe set to impress travellers

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport security officer Kylie Hardy and manager Paul Tsikleas enjoy a coffee at the new cafe The Beach Grill at the airport.

TRAVELLING through Ballina Byron Gateway Airport just got a whole lot more luxurious with a new cafe and bar.

The Beach Grill and Salt Bar has opened this week, greeting travellers to the coast and seeing off locals with a touch of home.

It's owned and managed by locals, Jake and Nerida Baker, who ran the original Café Horizon for more than six years.

"We've got a good idea of how airport hospitality runs, which is a very different environment to a normal cafe because of the change in the flights,” Mrs Baker said.

"It gets extremely busy and then extremely quiet. There's busier times through the year...we've learnt that and it has been able to help us build this space for that.”

"Over six years we've built enough knowledge to put this into place and we think it's going to operate really well.”

Currently two thirds of the final space is complete but the end result will include a spacious cafe and dining space - to be developed in stage three of the airport expansion.

The result has come from two years of planning and Mrs Baker said the theme keeps inline with elements of the Northern Rivers.

"Our brief to the designer was we wanted to keep people feeling like they're still on the North Coast until they stepped on the plane. We kept the bar a little more industrial with steel and wood and once the Beach Grill is developed that side of it is more sandstone and cane pendants.

"We've had local furniture made, we sell a lot of local products and we try and incorporate local into our menu as much as we can.”

Patrons can grab breakfast, hot food and snacks to go, burgers, and local coffee.

The Salt Bar offers Stone & Wood and Seven Mile Brewery beverages on tap, with a selection of other beers, spirits and wine available.

"We will play around with it - if people are asking for it we will try and accommodate. We make decisions based on what the people are asking for.”

Airport manager Paul Tsikleas said this comes as the completion of stage two of the Ballina Byron Gateway expansion.

The airport has grown in passenger numbers from 260,000 movements a year eight years ago to 530,000 now.

"The new airport cafe will be three times the size, and we will have twice the seating capacity than the old departure lounge,” Mr Tsikleas said.

"This will add a far better experience to our travelling public and tourists to the area.”

Construction for the expansion started in June and is expected to be complete in May 2019.