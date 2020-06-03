Ballina’s king tides continue to flood streets
PEOPLE travelling through Ballina over the June long weekend can expect more than the regular double-demerit points warning this year.
King tides have been predicted for over several of the shire’s busiest roads, with the council encouraging motorists to drive safely, with minor flooding expected on some local roads.
Council advises where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.
Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that salt water may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork.
Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:
- Tamar Street, Ballina
- Riverside Drive, West Ballina
- River Street, West Ballina
- Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
- North Creek Road, North Ballina
- Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
- Uralba Road, Uralba
- Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
- Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum
For road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.
