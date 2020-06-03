Menu
BUS MOORING: The Tamar St bus interchange in Ballina looked more like a wharf with a king tide which peaked at 9.49am at 2m.Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate
News

Ballina’s king tides continue to flood streets

Cath Piltz
3rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM

PEOPLE travelling through Ballina over the June long weekend can expect more than the regular double-demerit points warning this year.

Ballina Street inundated with water from the Richmond River as a King Tide swamps the area. Photo Jay Cronan
King tides have been predicted for over several of the shire’s busiest roads, with the council encouraging motorists to drive safely, with minor flooding expected on some local roads.

Council advises where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.

BUS MOORING: The Tamar St bus interchange in Ballina looked more like a wharf with a king tide which peaked at 9.49am at 2m.Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate
Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that salt water may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar Street, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River Street, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
  • North Creek Road, North Ballina
  • Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
  • Uralba Road, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

For road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

