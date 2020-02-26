Ballina’s dance stars set to shine

Dance instructor Jesie Kernaghan with Lismore Symphony Orchestra representative Josh Boyyens ahead of the Stars of Ballina- Dance for Cancer.

THERE were giggles and shy glances at the thought of gracing the stage at the Ballina RSL in dance outfits and leotards at the launch of Stars of Ballina Shire Dance for Cancer.

For the first time the fundraising event will take place in the Ballina Shire allowing locals to strut their stuff on stage including Bill Coulter, Sharon Cadwallader, Joshua Booyens, Tracey Everingham Armstrong, Christopher Atkinson, and Ashley Goeldner.

With the number of cancer cases diagnosed in Australia rising each year, the money raised from this event will go towards Cancer Council NSW and their cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, as well as support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.

Community relations coordinator for Cancer Council across the Far North Coast Hannah Nairne said: “Every day, we support families affected by cancer when they need it most, speak out on behalf of the community on cancer issues, empower people to reduce their cancer risk, and find new ways to better detect and treat cancer through research”.

Ms Nairne participated in Byron Bay last year and had some sound advice for competitors in the Ballina Shire.

“To smile through it on the stage and just pretend you know what you are doing because no one else knows what your routine is.”

Some of the dance teachers for the event include Suzanne Whiteman from Alstonville Dance Studio, Charlotte from Epic Cheer Allstars, and Jessie Kernaghan from Heart Of Dance.

Miss Kernaghan said she always got a thrill from seeing the sense of accomplishment at completing a new dance move from both old and young participants alike.

“We got the email from Hannah, and it just looked like a really good thing to do and sounds like a bit of fun.

“I myself do jazz, lyrical, contemporary and line dancing but the studio offers a few others as well.

“You start off with the basics and see what they are comfortable with and you try to move it around those sorts of movements. “

Ballina RSL CEO Bill Coulter said he was proud to support such a great initiative.

“I don’t think there is anyone in the community that hasn’t felt the impacts of cancer on their life and I think if we can contribute and make that a little bit easier somewhere, somehow I think it is a worthy cause.”