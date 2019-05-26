Ballina's best pirates no stage

CLASSIC TALE: Pictured are Ballina Players (from left) Hillary Goodsell, Karen Goodsell, Sheena Smith and Graham Whittingham in rehearsal for The Pirates of Penzance.

CLASSIC TALE: Pictured are Ballina Players (from left) Hillary Goodsell, Karen Goodsell, Sheena Smith and Graham Whittingham in rehearsal for The Pirates of Penzance. Mike Sheehan

IT'S a musical classic.

The Pirates Of Penzance was written in 1879 by Arthur Sullivan (music) and W S Gilbert (words), and is the next production of the Ballina Players.

In 1994, Simon Gallaher, who had formed ESSGEE productions, created a new version of the musical which, while keeping true to the original, introduced a different flavour and much more comedy.

One of the changes was to amalgamate some of the minor roles into a trio called the Singlettes.

In the Ballina Players production of the Pirates of Penzance, the trio is played by Hillary Goodsell, Karen Goodsell and Sheena Smith, all of whom have appeared on Ballina Players stage previously.

The role of their father, the Major-General, is played by Graham Whittingham, also no newcomer to the stage.

The Singlettes sing in tight three-part harmony and add an extra dimension to the sound of Sullivan's music while The Major-General's rapid-fire I am the very model is a highlight of the show.

Pirates Of Penzance opens at Ballina Players Theatre on June 14 for 14 performances.

Tickets are $30/Adult, $22/Child (16 & Under) at Just Funkin Music shop at 124 River St Ballina, 6686 2440 (a $2 booking fee applies) or at ballinaplayers.com.au.

All shows are at 8pm except for Sundays which are at 2pm.