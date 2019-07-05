Ballina woman stashes drugs inside her bra

A WOMAN who had drugs hidden in her bra and an 'ice' pipe in her shoe will face Ballina Local Court next month.

Richmond Target Action Group will allege that at 6.30pm last night they saw a 29-year-old Ballina woman in a car driving along Riverside Drive.

Crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police had cause to stop the vehicle and search the woman.

"They located 3.55 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her bra and other body parts," he said.

"Cannabis was also found along with an 'ice' pipe in her shoe.

"Prescription medication was also located in her purse.

"At the same time police spoke to a 37-year-old Bentley man who was wanted for an affray at Lismore.

"Police carried out checks on the pushbike he was on and discovered that it was stolen from Ballina in April 2019."

The woman was charged with various drug offences and the man was charged with affray and good in custody.

Both were granted strict conditional bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court in August.